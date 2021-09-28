Recruiting Podcast: Recapping Roye & Barnwell, plus what's next for 2022

Penn State picked up not one, but two commitments over the past week with Class of 2022 offensive lineman Andre Roye suddenly deciding on Thursday, while Class of 2023 tight end Mathias Barnwell snuck onto campus Saturday for the game against Villanova. Barnwell became just the second player under James Franklin's tenure to back out of a previous commitment, then commit again.

BWI's Greg Pickel and Ryan Snyder get into both of those decisions on this week's recruiting podcast, as well as what's next for the Class of 2022. WR Omari Evans is expected to decide this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 2.

Ryan also went to Maryland this past Saturday to watch future Nittany Lions Dani Dennis-Sutton and Abdul Carter, as well as a host of younger prospects. He gives his thoughts on a handful of players, before the show closes on the upcoming Indiana game and what fans can expect from a recruiting perspective.

Fans can watch on YouTube or listen on their favorite podcast app.