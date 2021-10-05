Recruiting Podcast: Omari Evans commits, Indiana visitors, 2022 film review

Penn State's run of commitments continued this past weekend when Texas resident and three-star wide receiver Omari Evans chose the Nittany Lions over Rutgers.

BWI's Greg Pickel and Ryan Snyder get into some of the key factors that played into him joining the Nittany Lions, as well as what he'll bring in the years ahead.

Of course, Saturday was also a busy day in regards to hosting prospects, as over 50 high school players were inside Beaver Stadium that evening to take in the win over Indiana.

We look back on that, as well some recent offers that went out over the past week. To finish this episode, Ryan and Greg discuss Jaishawn Barham's status, as well a few Class of 2022 commits who have impressed on film so far this season.

Fans can watch on YouTube or listen on their favorite podcast app.