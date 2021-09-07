Recruiting Podcast: Ball State Visitor thoughts, a new FutureCast & more

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 1-0 and heading on to Week 2, when they will open Beaver Stadium for the first time in 2021 opposite Ball State. That means it's time for recruits to make their way back to Happy Valley.

Blue-White Illustrated hosts Greg Pickel and Ryan Snyder break down what the visitor list could look like for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff on FS1. Will many prospects come to town, or might they wait for the Whiteout game against Auburn next week?

From there, the duo discuss a new FutureCast pick from Ryan, as well as a handful of big performances from Class of 2022 commits last week. We wrap up the show with intel on where the coaches, including James Franklin, could be going out to recruit at the end of the week.