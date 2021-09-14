Recruiting Podcast: Auburn Visitor List, Drew Allar and more

It's finally White Out week in Happy Valley, which means there's plenty to discuss on the recruiting trail.

With well over 100 prospects expected to be in attendance, Blue-White Illustrated's Greg Pickel and Ryan Snyder break down some of the top players expected to make the trip, including a few Class of 2022 names that'll be taking official visits. They also discuss the ins and outs of what it's like for Penn State's staff during a major recruiting weekend.

The guys also look back on last weekend's Ball State visitor list, which featured a handful of scholarship prospects, including 2023 quarterback Cam Edge. The Nittany Lion coaching staff also extended an offer that afternoon to tight end Joey Schlaffer.

One other top of note is Ryan's trip to Ohio this past Friday to watch Rivals250 quarterback Drew Allar. After earning an offer from Ohio State this past week, Ryan caught up with Allar to discuss how that impacts his recruitment, the importance of Mike Yurcich and much more.

Fans can watch on YouTube or listen on their favorite podcast app.