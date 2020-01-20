Recruiting: Penn State lands verbal from Class of '22 PG Sonny Johnson Jr.
Sonny Johnson Jr. was helping Garfield Heights to a 10-2 start to the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 15 points and 6 assists per outing, when he received a tough setback earlier this month.
Announced by his coach and father, Sonny Johnson, via social media last Monday, the outstanding Class of 2022 point guard would be out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
But the injury has not prevented the younger Johnson from keeping an eye toward his future. Announced by Johnson Sr. via Twitter Monday afternoon, Johnson Jr. has verbally committed to Patrick Chambers and the Penn State men's basketball program.
CONGRATS 2 @SonnyJohnsonJr1 4 COMMITTING & ACCEPTING a BASKETBALL SCHOLARSHIP offer frm @PennStateMBB Let's go @Corey_Albertson @BSnow247 @NEO_Spotlight @endless_motor @highmajorscoop @usatodayhss @mgoul @PrepHoopsOH @NEOhsAthletics @rodgerbohn @scoopIPS @POBScout @VerbalCommits pic.twitter.com/viGyMhyRdp— Sonny Johnson (@sonnyjohnson32) January 20, 2020
The commitment is Penn State's first for the Class of 2022..
Johnson Jr. visited Penn State's campus in August and took a visit to Michigan State shortly thereafter. He chose the Nittany Lions over offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Nebraska, Kent State, and Youngstown State.
Penn State just got a great early Commitment from one of the best young points guard in the Midwest's 2022 class. Sonny Johnson jr is quick & fast. Makes the players around him better. Great early pick up for Penn State Basketball. Coaches Son, Father was Mr Basketball in Ohio.— John Stovall (@john_stovall) January 20, 2020
