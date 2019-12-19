Wednesday afternoon, Penn State head coach James Franklin sat at the Beaver Stadium media room dais for his annual national signing day press conference.

The face of the Nittany Lion football operation, he discussed the latest crop of talented high school and junior college prospects to join the program. He talked about how they fit into Penn State’s already existing roster. He spoke at length about the indicators of the program’s overall health.

Underlying all of it, Franklin offered his thanks to the recruiting, off-the-field staff that were instrumental in the day’s events coming to fruition. And with that gratitude, for the first time, Penn State brought in the entirety of its recruiting-specific staff for interviews.

“They should get most of the credit. They really should,” Franklin said. “They have been phenomenal. I probably don't tell them enough, and they need to hear how invaluable they have been.

“(They have) a tireless work ethic. The hours on official weekend visits are brutal. They're up for 72 straight hours running in different directions, all of the organization that leads up to it as well. We want to make sure that everybody who comes on campus has a total first-class experience, and they're the people that have done it.”

Insisting that the head coach and assistant coaching staff get more credit than they should, Franklin continued saying that the effort that goes into recruiting from the names and faces behind the scenes are critical to the program’s success.

“They have been fantastic, and they are a huge part of not only the success today but also the success that we'll have on Saturdays because of how they've handled the process and how involved they've been,” Franklin said. “So as the head football coach, I can't thank them enough for all their hard work and their commitment to the program and the commitment to the university and very appreciative.”

The subtext to Franklin’s appreciation is a topic that he’s discussed previously, namely that of the ever-expanding size of recruiting staffs in today’s college football landscape. In advance of Penn State’s game with Ohio State during the 2018 season, the program’s White Out game at Beaver Stadium, Franklin took to the radio airwaves during his weekly show to describe what exactly has to be done behind the scenes for an event of that magnitude.

“We’re going to have the game. A fairly big game in State College on Saturday,” he started, its significance self-explanatory. “We're going to have 10 official visitors and their families that are flying in that need to be picked up at the airport, checked into the hotel, shown everything, academic tours, all that kind of stuff. And the game is going on. And then on top of that, we're probably going to have about 175 recruits on campus unofficially. And I'd say of that 175, I'd say 60 of them are national recruits with 20 offers or more. Probably all the best players in the region are going to be here.

“Well, we have a job not only to coach the game, but make sure that these people that come to visit our campus have an unbelievable experience, because we have to do a great job of... taking care of our present, but then also building for our future. We're going to be doing all of that at the same time. So this other staff allows us to do that. Right now, literally, as I was walking out, there was a big discussion about where to sit certain prospects in the stadium so they have the best view. And how do we handle it? They're bringing friends, and the friends aren't so good, so where do they sit? So it's constant stuff going on like this and you need the staff to handle it.”

At the center of that staff for Penn State is the program’s director of player personnel, Andy Frank.

In charge of the totality of Penn State’s recruiting operation, Frank just wrapped up his sixth class with the Nittany Lions since arriving with Franklin at the start of his tenure. In that span, Penn State has cemented top 25 classes every year, including Wednesday’s No. 14-ranked class according to Rivals.com.

We caught up with Frank during Wednesday’s media availability to learn more about the shifts taking place in the behind the scenes operations that are driving college football into its future: