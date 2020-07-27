Defensive back Raleigh Collins burst onto the recruiting scene this spring despite not having taken any visits yet. The Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti standout has the attention of many schools across the country and Collins is eager to get a closer look at the schools that have already shown faith in him.

"My first offer was Penn State and that was pretty big," Collins said. "Ole Miss came in after that. Oregon was right after that.

"I don't know a lot about Penn State yet," he said. "It was my first offer and I haven't done my research. Obviously it's a great school in the Big Ten. I was on a call with Terry Smith and James Franklin and they're great guys. They were really talkative. It wasn't like I was a stranger. They talked to me like the knew me for a long time.

"I talked to coach Partridge from Ole Miss," said Collins. "That offer caught me off guard. It's a great school and the coach seemed really cool.

"Oregon is a great team in the Pac-12. I'm pretty sure they were No. 1 in the Pac-12 last year," he said. "I haven't gotten a chance to talk to coach Cristobal yet.

"I haven't visited any schools yet," Collins said. "I got my first offer during quarantine."