James Franklin and his coaching staff may not be able to host prospects for visits currently, but that hasn't slowed them down on the recruiting trail.

Since April 9, the Nittany Lions have added eight new players to its Class of 2021, climbing to No. 12 overall in the Rivals Team Rankings, and fortunately for fans, there are still plenty of intriguing prospects still available. That could make May a very interesting month on the recruiting trail.

In today's notebook, recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder takes a close look at some of the key positions of need and who fans should be focused on in the coming weeks, while also looking when we could see prospects begin taking visits.