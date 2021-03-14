BlueWhiteIllustrated - Recruiting Notes: Rivals100 OL Jacob Allen's trip to State College

New Jersey native and Rivals100 prospect Jacob Allen made the trip to State College Saturday to see Penn State's University Park campus for the first time.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound tackle prospect announced his top 10 schools just over a week ago, and the Nittany Lions are believed to be among his top three, potentially even the team to beat. Rivals.com analyst Adam Friedman caught up with Allen to learn more on where the Nittany Lions stand following this trip.

