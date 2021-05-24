Recruiting Notebook: May 24
With official visits now less than two weeks away, Penn State is putting the finishing touches on what's expected to be a very heavy schedule this June. We have the latest on some names to watch, including offensive lineman Gunner Givens. Subscribers, join us inside The Lions Den for the latest Penn State recruiting info!
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
INSIDE THE DEN: MAY 24 RECRUITING NOTEBOOK
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook