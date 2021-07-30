Penn State Recruiting Notebook: Lasch Bash list, commitment watch & more
Penn State's biggest recruiting event of the summer is Saturday, as James Franklin and his staff will host more than 30 prospects for its annual Lasch Bash Barbecue.
With last year's event being postponed, many of Penn State's Class of 2022 prospects will be experiencing the event for the first time. It's also notable that, with this year's class almost finished, the majority of uncommitted prospects in attendance will be from next year's Class of 2023.
This event is unique, not just because it's a catered barbecue, but rather because it's centered around families getting to know each other. In addition to the players bringing their parents, siblings and other guests, many who work for the program will also have their loved ones in attendance, too.
To get a better feel for what to expect, Ryan Snyder breaks down the complete list, who he's watching for a potential commitment and key underclassmen attendees.
Commitment Watch
We already know that Saf. KJ Winston is expected to announce his commitment tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET. I've talked about him a lot lately. You guys should know that I expect him to be a Nittany Lion, so let's focus on who's making the trip to State College.
