Recruiting Notebook: Ball State visitors, coaches hit the road & more

We're just a few days away from recruits returning to Beaver Stadium for the first time since Nov. 2019.

That visitor list won't be completed for a few more days, but we're already learning a few top prospects who plan to make the trip on Saturday. In addition to that, James Franklin and his coaching staff are expected to hit the road Friday to meet with coaches and scout players for the first time this season.

BWI's Ryan Snyder discusses that, a new FutureCast selection that he's placed and some developments with a few top remaining Class of 2022 prospects. Subscribers can click the link below to learn the latest on Penn State's recruiting efforts.