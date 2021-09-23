Recruiting: Notable prospects confirmed for Villanova game

Penn State won't be hosting a deep list of prospects this weekend following last Saturday's showing, but there are a still a handful of scholarship players who are expected to attend the matchup against Villanova.

Philadelphia native Shawn Battle confirmed on Twitter earlier this week that he'll be back in State College this weekend. This would be his third trip since June.

We also confirmed this morning that Michigan native Dylan Senda, who camped with Penn State back in July, is also planning to visit. Senda, who lives in Dearborn, holds over a dozen scholarship offers already, including notable Big Ten schools like Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State.

