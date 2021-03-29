BlueWhiteIllustrated - Recruiting: Lions lock in official visit with Rivals250 target

Recruiting: Lions lock in official visit with Rivals250 target
Despite the fact that we're still waiting for the NCAA to provide clarity on the summer recruiting schedule, James Franklin and his assistant coaches have wasted no time locking up official visits for the month of June. With a dozen uncommitted prospects already announcing trips to University Park, Blue White Illustrated confirmed another Monday morning. Subscribers, join us inside The Lions Den for the latest.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
INSIDE THE DEN: RIVALS250 TARGET LOCKS IN OFFICIAL VISIT
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook