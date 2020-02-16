UPDATE: 1:00 pm ET - After speaking with members of Penn State's coaching staff, offensive lineman Nate Bruce confirmed to Blue White Illustrated that he's still committed to the Nittany Lions.

A native of Harrisburg, Pa., Bruce tweeted Sunday morning that he had decided to decommit from Penn State.

“After deep conversation with my family & myself I am deciding to re-open my recruitment," Bruce wrote on Twitter. "I want to take my time and contemplate my other options. Pennstate [sic] is one of the greatest & always will be. I thank James Franklin & all the PSU staff for everything & all the hospitality. Penn State will remain my No. 1 school at this moment. This is a tough decision but it’s a smart decision.”



