Recruiting: Latest on OL Nate Bruce
UPDATE: 1:00 pm ET - After speaking with members of Penn State's coaching staff, offensive lineman Nate Bruce confirmed to Blue White Illustrated that he's still committed to the Nittany Lions.
A native of Harrisburg, Pa., Bruce tweeted Sunday morning that he had decided to decommit from Penn State.
“After deep conversation with my family & myself I am deciding to re-open my recruitment," Bruce wrote on Twitter. "I want to take my time and contemplate my other options. Pennstate [sic] is one of the greatest & always will be. I thank James Franklin & all the PSU staff for everything & all the hospitality. Penn State will remain my No. 1 school at this moment. This is a tough decision but it’s a smart decision.”
A three-star prospect, Bruce has been a regular visitor over the past year, visiting Penn State eight times since April 2019. He committed to the Nittany Lions shortly before the game against Michigan in October.
This all comes just six weeks after Franklin replaced previous offensive line coach Matt Limegrover with Phil Trautwein, who came over from Boston College. Bruce camped with Limegrover twice this past summer. He earned an offer from the staff about a month later while attending the Lasch Bash barbecue at the end of July. According to sources, Bruce's original decision to decommit was completely up to him. Penn State is still actively pursuing the in-state prospect.
In addition to Bruce, the Nittany Lions also hold commitments from Ath. Liam Clifford, from Cincinnati, and TE Nick Elksnis, who lives outside Jacksonville. Elksnis recently took an unofficial visit to Florida. He's expected to return to State College for a spring practice next month.
