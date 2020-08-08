BlueWhiteIllustrated - Recruiting: Latest on Nolan Rucci

Recruiting: Latest on Nolan Rucci
One of Penn State's top overall prospects in the Class of 2021, OL Nolan Rucci, was in State College Saturday. BWI's Ryan Snyder has the latest on that visit and what to expect moving forward. Join him inside The Lions Den for the latest.
INSIDE THE DEN: LATEST ON OL NOLAN RUCCI
