High school playoffs are in full swing, but a handful of future Nittany Lions have released their regular season highlight films. Watch them all, here!

DT Fatorma Mulbah totaled 10.5 sacks in 2019.

- Cocoa finished the regular season at 6-3. Following a bye week, they'll now begin the Florida Class 4A playoffs tonight against Astronaut. Through nine games, Holmes has rushed for 1,300 yards on 181 carries (7.2 YPC), scoring 18 touchdowns. He also has 15 receptions for 176 yards and three receiving touchdowns.



- Meiga totaled 38 receptions for 880 yards and six touchdowns



- Dominion finished the season 4-6



- Parkland finished its regular season at 8-2 and have since advanced to the PIAA District XI 6A Championship after winning two playoff games. They'll face Nazareth tonight at 7 PM ET. Dawkins has 27 pancake blocks through 12 games.



- Carmel finished the regular season 6-3. They've since won two playoff games and will now face Homestead tonight in the IHSAA Class 6A state quarterfinals. Through 11 games, Brevard has totaled 43 tackles and one sack.



- St. Joseph's Prep finished the regular season 6-3. They'll face Devin Willock and Paramus Catholic tomorrow at 1 PM ET. Vanover has totaled 42 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. He also has 8.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, three pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.



- Susquehanna Twp. finished the regular season 7-3, but they then lost to Bishop McDevitt last weekend in the District III Class 4A semifinals. Mulbah finished the season with 19 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. He also forced two fumbles.



- Lima finished the season 3-7. Taylor had a big year, totaling 57 tackles and 14 sacks. He also forced two fumbles.



- Episcopal finished the regular season 5-4. Gaines had four interceptions.



- Oak Park finished the regular season 8-1, but were then upset by Farmington in the first round of the MHSAA Division 2 playoffs



- Due to an ankle injury, Johnson played just half the season. In those games, he had eight pass deflections and two forced fumbles. Life Christian Academy finished with a 4-6 record.



Class of 2021