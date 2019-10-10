A resident of Virginia Beach, Va., Grimes previously visited Penn State back in March, spending a personal day with the staff. Since then, he and his father have stayed in contact with position coach Terry Smith on a weekly basis.

“We’re seriously considering Penn State,” said Grimes' father, Deon Glover. “We did an unofficial [in March] and met with their coaching staff and we loved it. We even got the chance to meet their families and they’re all great people. But we also did the normal things you do during a visit. We toured the campus and sat in on some team meetings. It was an awesome experience.



“We loved the realness and the genuine vibe we got from their coaching staff. One thing that really stood out is that Coach Smith had a true plan for Tony and it was specifically for Tony. A lot of coaches talk about how they want you to play this position or whatever it is, but this was so much more in-depth. He really explained everything and we looked at all the different ways they plan to use him. That just lets me know, as a father, how much time and thought he’s put into Tony and making sure that he reaches his potential. So, that was something we really took away from that visit. We left there knowing that Penn State has big plans for Tony.”

Over the past two years, Grimes has earned almost 40 scholarship offers. He narrowed his list to 13 schools last month. In addition to Penn State, Grimes included Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Currently, he's the second-ranked cornerback in the country. Grimes is also the top-ranked prospect in Virginia and ranked No. 22 overall in the nation. He's on pace to be a five-star prospect by the time he signs in December 2020.

Grimes won't be the only four-star defensive back in attendance. Earlier this week, two of New Jersey's top prospects, Jalen Cheek, from Atco, and Camden resident Darian Chestnut also confirmed that they plan to make the trip. Chestnut is currently ranked in the Rivals250. This will be his first visit to Penn State.

Arizona native Steven Ortiz has also confirmed that he plans to make the trip. Ortiz earned an offer from the Nittany Lions back in March, while Cheek earned an offer in May. Cheek will be visiting Penn State for the fifth time dating back to June 2018.

Overall, we've already confirmed more than two-dozen scholarship prospects that plan to be in attendance next weekend. Subscribers, check out our complete list here!