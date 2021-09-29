Recruiting: Early Visitor List for Saturday's game against Indiana
With Penn State set for another primetime game against Indiana Saturday, James Franklin and his assistants are expected to have another solid group of recruits inside Beaver Stadium for the annual 'Stripe Out' game.
The complete list won't be finalized for another day or two, but Blue White Illustrated has already confirmed another solid Class of 2023 prospects for this week's game.
Subscribers, join Ryan Snyder inside The Lions Den for the latest.
Inside The Den: Early Visitor List for Indiana
