 Penn State Football Recruiting: Which recruits are expected to attend the Indiana game Saturday night?
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-29 13:00:15 -0500') }}

Recruiting: Early Visitor List for Saturday's game against Indiana

Ryan Snyder
With Penn State set for another primetime game against Indiana Saturday, James Franklin and his assistants are expected to have another solid group of recruits inside Beaver Stadium for the annual 'Stripe Out' game.

The complete list won't be finalized for another day or two, but Blue White Illustrated has already confirmed another solid Class of 2023 prospects for this week's game.

Subscribers, join Ryan Snyder inside The Lions Den for the latest.

The Penn State Nittany Lion football program will host another deep list of recruits for the game against Indiana Saturday night.
Laurel Highlands Ath. Rodney Gallagher is one of a handful of players expected to be in Beaver Stadium Saturday.

Inside The Den: Early Visitor List for Indiana


