Recruiting: Confirmed Visitor List for Saturday's game against Indiana
With Penn State set for another primetime game against Indiana Saturday, James Franklin and his assistants are expected to have another solid group of recruits inside Beaver Stadium for the annual 'Stripe Out' game.
Since yesterday, our visitor list has tripled in size, with more than two dozen players confirmed and counting, most of whom already hold a scholarship offer from the staff.
Subscribers, join Ryan Snyder inside The Lions Den for the latest.
Related Articles
10 Questions: Mathias Barnwell opens up about Penn State commitment
Dylan Senda talks Penn State visit, Nittany Lions' message to him, more
Roundtable: Will PSU get a 2023 commit in October? Omari Evans outlook
Rivals250 WR Noah Rogers looks back on his White Out visit to Penn State
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook