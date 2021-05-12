 Penn State Football: Recruiting Chat with BWI analyst Ryan Snyder
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 12:00:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Chat with Ryan Snyder presented by JFQ Lending

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder is back for another recruiting chat!

Today's chat starts with a preview of some of the players who are expected to attend this year's Whiteout Camp, which is set to take place June 6.

Subscribers, join Ryan inside The Lions Den for the latest on PSU recruiting.

Interested in refinancing? Check out JFQ Lending.com!

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS!
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS!

INSIDE THE DEN: RECRUITING CHAT WITH RYAN SNYDER

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2J3aS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvcmVjcnVpdGluZy1jaGF0LXdpdGgtcnlhbi1zbnlkZXItcHJlc2VudGVk LWJ5LWpmcS1sZW5kaW5nLTkiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAg dmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07 IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVu IHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3Qg dmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6 bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBl bCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03 MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYndpLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGcmVjcnVpdGluZy1jaGF0LXdpdGgtcnlhbi1zbnlkZXItcHJlc2VudGVk LWJ5LWpmcS1sZW5kaW5nLTkmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3OSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=