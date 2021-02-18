 Penn State Football Recruiting: Chat with Nittany Lion Recruiting Expert Ryan Snyder
Recruiting chat with Ryan Snyder, presented by JFQ Lending

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

BWI's Ryan Snyder is answering recruiting questions this afternoon following the NCAA's announcement that the dead period will once against be extended until after Memorial Day. Will this be the final extension? Will there be camps in June? Also, what does it mean for Penn State's top prospects? We discuss all of that and much more inside The Lions Den!

INSIDE THE DEN: CHAT WITH BWI RECRUITING ANALYST RYAN SNYDER

