 Penn State Football Recruiting: Chat with Nittany Lion Recruiting Expert Ryan Snyder
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-22 09:26:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting chat with Ryan Snyder, presented by JFQ Lending

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

We're just 12 days away from National Signing Day, and the Nittany Lion coaching staff has focused in on a handful of prospects. Join BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder for the latest on those 2021 targets, the transfer portal and the Class of 2022.

Interested in refinancing? Check out JFQ Lending.com!

Click here to learn more!
Click here to learn more!

INSIDE THE DEN: CHAT WITH BWI RECRUITING ANALYST RYAN SNYDER

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}