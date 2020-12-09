 BlueWhiteIllustrated - Recruiting chat with Ryan Snyder, presented by JFQ Lending
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 11:18:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting chat with Ryan Snyder, presented by JFQ Lending

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder is taking questions this afternoon with just one week remaining until the early signing period. Subscribers, join him inside The Lions Den!

Interested in refinancing? Check out JFQ Lending.com!

Click here to learn more!
Click here to learn more!

Inside The Den: Penn State Recruiting Chat with Ryan Snyder

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}