Recruiting Chat with Ryan Snyder presented by JFQ Lending

BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder is back for another recruiting chat!

With June and July now behind us, the Class of 2022 may be all but finished, but that doesn't mean that recruiting will be slowing down any time soon. This week, we look back on the Lasch Bash, discuss the top remaining prospects who could still squeeze into the 2022 class, plus so much more.

Subscribers, join Ryan inside The Lions Den for the latest on PSU recruiting.

Interested in refinancing? Check out JFQ Lending.com!