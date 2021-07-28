Recruiting Chat with Ryan Snyder presented by JFQ Lending

BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder is back for another recruiting chat!

With just a few days remaining until the 2021 Lasch Bash, Penn State is working hard to fit in as many visits as they can before the focus shifts to preseason next week. The Nittany Lions have already hosted a handful of prospects in recent days, with more expected today and tomorrow before a very busy weekend.

Subscribers, join Ryan inside The Lions Den for the latest on PSU recruiting.

Interested in refinancing? Check out JFQ Lending.com!