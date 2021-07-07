Recruiting Chat with Ryan Snyder presented by JFQ Lending

BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder is back for another recruiting chat!

Following one of the more impressive runs under head coach James Franklin, Penn State is up to No. 3 in the Rivals team rankings with 18 commitments. That leaves about seven remaining scholarships for the staff to fill, and there's no shortage of talent still available. How will it all shake out?

Ryan breaks it all down inside The Lions Den!

