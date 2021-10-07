 Penn State Football Recruiting: Join Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder for a Nittany Lion recruiting chat
football

Recruiting Chat with Ryan Snyder

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

Penn State is fresh off a strong month of September on the recruiting trail, adding another Class of 2022 commitment from wide receiver Omari Evans, as well as two Class of 2023 commitments from Lamont Payne and Mathias Barnwell.

So, what's next for the Nittany Lions? BWI's Ryan Snyder is taking questions from fans inside The Lions Den Thursday to discuss a variety of recruiting topics.

Subscribers, join him on our message boards throughout the day.

Inside The Den: Recruiting Chat with Ryan Snyder

