News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-24 13:28:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Chat with Ryan Snyder

OL Nick Dawkins chats with 2021 OL Landon Tengwall at last year's White Out game against Michigan
OL Nick Dawkins chats with 2021 OL Landon Tengwall at last year's White Out game against Michigan
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

On-campus visits may be on hold for the time being, but there's still plenty to discuss in regards to Penn State's Class of 2021. Catch with Ryan Snyder inside The Lions Den!

INSIDE THE DEN: RECRUITING CHAT WITH RYAN SNYDER

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}