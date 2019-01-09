Recruiting Chat with Ryan Snyder
The contact period is set open up again this weekend!Join BWI Recruiting Analyst Ryan Snyder for the latest surrounding Penn State's Class of 2019 and much more in today's chat!JOIN RYAN SNYDER'S R...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news