Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-09 08:33:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Chat with Ryan Snyder

Rcl5wnem7o2fz7kk5juh
Three-star Florida prospect TJ Jones has emerged as PSU's top target at wide recevier
Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst

The contact period is set open up again this weekend!Join BWI Recruiting Analyst Ryan Snyder for the latest surrounding Penn State's Class of 2019 and much more in today's chat!JOIN RYAN SNYDER'S R...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}