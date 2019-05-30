California prospect sets Penn State official visit
California prospect Kourt Williams has locked in his final three official visits.After using his first two officials to see Texas A&M in April and Oklahoma in May, Williams will use his three remai...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news