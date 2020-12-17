We recap some of the key talking points from both press conferences below. Penn State is also allowing the media to meet with recruiting coordinators Terry Smith and Tyler Bowen later today, so check back later today for their thoughts on the individual players.

As is the case each year, head coach James Franklin and Director of Player Personnel Andy Frank met with the media Wednesday after the Nittany Lions signed 15 prospects within the first few hours of the early signing period opening up. Just like 2020 as a whole, the class had plenty of ups and downs, but the staff still signed quite a few quality prospects, as well as some others that likely would've been higher in the rankings if given an opportunity to showcase their skills this past summer and fall.

1) To start off his call, Frank was asked to give his general thoughts about the class, as well as how the COVID-19 pandemic may have impacted their efforts.

“We're excited about this group of young men joining us. We feel really good about each one of them individually, as players. We got a bunch of guys that are going to be future players here for us and really good players at Penn State. We felt like we did a lot in terms of being balanced across the board. There's a few spots that we'll probably continue to look for here come February and then also on the transfer market.

“In terms of the challenges, we all faced them. Everybody in college football faced the challenges with COVID, and I think across the world we're all facing the difficulties of it. But, like anything in life, you got to handle those challenges head on. One of the great things about Penn State is, when a kid comes on campus, he gets the feel of how special this place really truly is. The people here, the environment here, our coaching staff as well, and that's missing a little bit in an era when you're only able to do Zoom calls. But we did a bunch of them, and we felt like we were able to hold on to a class that was pretty well along its way as the COVID things started, and then kind of picked up steam. I think we did a good job of keeping these guys connected to our staff, talking to our staff all the way through the process, and that's coaches, support staff, recruiting staff, strength coaches, nutritionists, academic staff, all those people. We were in close contact with them all the way through.”

Franklin also praised the staff for its flexibility and creativity this season, while also noting that they still have work to do between now and Feb. 3. As we've speculated for months now, adding potential transfers, especially at defensive end, will also be a priority for the staff this off-season.

“I felt like the staff did a really good job of being flexible and creative and going into some places again that we hadn't typically gone to. Going into places like Alabama and getting [Harrison Wallace] late in the process, that had never seen the place, that we think very highly of. Those things are important. We were able to be very successful in Michigan this year. That helped us as well. So, again, at the end of the day, I'm pleased with how it played out, but we also still have the second signing day to go, so there's still some prospects that we're involved with. Then, I think the other thing that you guys will see is, we have typically signed a full class to try to get to our 85, where a lot of programs have saved scholarships for the transfer market. We're also going to be involved in that. So, when you talk about transfers, we're going to be looking at defensive ends, we're going to be looking at defensive backs, from a transfer perspective or in a second recruiting cycle. Those are areas that we're going to be focused on.”





2) Fairly or unfairly, one thing that fans will remember about the Class of 2021 is Penn State’s lack of success within Pennsylvania. During Tuesday’s Zoom call, both Franklin and Frank were asked about Penn State’s approach in Pennsylvania, specifically if they and the staff may have learned anything this year that they can use down the road.

As we’ve discussed before, Penn State hasn’t been very high on the mid- to low-tier talent in Pennsylvania over the past three years, which Frank alluded too. However, he also made it clear that there’s no excuses for not landing a handful of top prospects like Nolan Rucci, Derrick Davis Jr., among others.

“We're continuously evolving as a staff and trying to figure out the best ways to recruit Pennsylvania, and the rest of the country for that matter. I think if you follow along closely, we probably have gotten more offers out now in the younger classes than we did in previous classes, and there's a variety of reasons for that. An element of it is being a little bit more aggressive early on, and a little bit of it is, we feel like these upcoming classes have a deeper pool of players here in the state. We're in a state that has great high school football, but the reality is that the numbers in the state have gone down a little bit over time. That's not every year, but it kind of cycles up and cycles down, so there's a premium in the years where there's not as many top end guys that we feel confident in, and you've got to hit on them. We realize that. We've got to hit on those guys, and it's challenging when you don't. Obviously, it's frustrating to us if we do miss. But in years where [the player pool is] bigger, you want to make sure you get that the high percentage again and we feel like we're on the track to do that in the future.”

Franklin added, “If you study Pennsylvania over the last you know 30 years, the numbers continue to decrease. We have not offered a large number of players in the state of Pennsylvania over the last five or six years.That number continues to go down, so that makes the guys that we do offer critical that we get, and when you don't get them, it magnifies it. There's no doubt about it."

As most of you reading this know, Pennsylvania's Class of 2022 is on pace to be the best this state has seen since 2006 when it comes to four-star players. Currently, Rivals has given four-star ratings to 13 players for next year's class, four of whom - QB Beau Pribula, WR Anthony Ivey, OL Drew Shelton and DE Ken Talley - have committed to Penn State.