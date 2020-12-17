Recruiting: Andy Frank & James Franklin discuss Class of 2021 & more
As is the case each year, head coach James Franklin and Director of Player Personnel Andy Frank met with the media Wednesday after the Nittany Lions signed 15 prospects within the first few hours of the early signing period opening up. Just like 2020 as a whole, the class had plenty of ups and downs, but the staff still signed quite a few quality prospects, as well as some others that likely would've been higher in the rankings if given an opportunity to showcase their skills this past summer and fall.
We recap some of the key talking points from both press conferences below. Penn State is also allowing the media to meet with recruiting coordinators Terry Smith and Tyler Bowen later today, so check back later today for their thoughts on the individual players.
1) To start off his call, Frank was asked to give his general thoughts about the class, as well as how the COVID-19 pandemic may have impacted their efforts.
“We're excited about this group of young men joining us. We feel really good about each one of them individually, as players. We got a bunch of guys that are going to be future players here for us and really good players at Penn State. We felt like we did a lot in terms of being balanced across the board. There's a few spots that we'll probably continue to look for here come February and then also on the transfer market.
“In terms of the challenges, we all faced them. Everybody in college football faced the challenges with COVID, and I think across the world we're all facing the difficulties of it. But, like anything in life, you got to handle those challenges head on. One of the great things about Penn State is, when a kid comes on campus, he gets the feel of how special this place really truly is. The people here, the environment here, our coaching staff as well, and that's missing a little bit in an era when you're only able to do Zoom calls. But we did a bunch of them, and we felt like we were able to hold on to a class that was pretty well along its way as the COVID things started, and then kind of picked up steam. I think we did a good job of keeping these guys connected to our staff, talking to our staff all the way through the process, and that's coaches, support staff, recruiting staff, strength coaches, nutritionists, academic staff, all those people. We were in close contact with them all the way through.”
Franklin also praised the staff for its flexibility and creativity this season, while also noting that they still have work to do between now and Feb. 3. As we've speculated for months now, adding potential transfers, especially at defensive end, will also be a priority for the staff this off-season.
“I felt like the staff did a really good job of being flexible and creative and going into some places again that we hadn't typically gone to. Going into places like Alabama and getting [Harrison Wallace] late in the process, that had never seen the place, that we think very highly of. Those things are important. We were able to be very successful in Michigan this year. That helped us as well. So, again, at the end of the day, I'm pleased with how it played out, but we also still have the second signing day to go, so there's still some prospects that we're involved with. Then, I think the other thing that you guys will see is, we have typically signed a full class to try to get to our 85, where a lot of programs have saved scholarships for the transfer market. We're also going to be involved in that. So, when you talk about transfers, we're going to be looking at defensive ends, we're going to be looking at defensive backs, from a transfer perspective or in a second recruiting cycle. Those are areas that we're going to be focused on.”
2) Fairly or unfairly, one thing that fans will remember about the Class of 2021 is Penn State’s lack of success within Pennsylvania. During Tuesday’s Zoom call, both Franklin and Frank were asked about Penn State’s approach in Pennsylvania, specifically if they and the staff may have learned anything this year that they can use down the road.
As we’ve discussed before, Penn State hasn’t been very high on the mid- to low-tier talent in Pennsylvania over the past three years, which Frank alluded too. However, he also made it clear that there’s no excuses for not landing a handful of top prospects like Nolan Rucci, Derrick Davis Jr., among others.
“We're continuously evolving as a staff and trying to figure out the best ways to recruit Pennsylvania, and the rest of the country for that matter. I think if you follow along closely, we probably have gotten more offers out now in the younger classes than we did in previous classes, and there's a variety of reasons for that. An element of it is being a little bit more aggressive early on, and a little bit of it is, we feel like these upcoming classes have a deeper pool of players here in the state. We're in a state that has great high school football, but the reality is that the numbers in the state have gone down a little bit over time. That's not every year, but it kind of cycles up and cycles down, so there's a premium in the years where there's not as many top end guys that we feel confident in, and you've got to hit on them. We realize that. We've got to hit on those guys, and it's challenging when you don't. Obviously, it's frustrating to us if we do miss. But in years where [the player pool is] bigger, you want to make sure you get that the high percentage again and we feel like we're on the track to do that in the future.”
Franklin added, “If you study Pennsylvania over the last you know 30 years, the numbers continue to decrease. We have not offered a large number of players in the state of Pennsylvania over the last five or six years.That number continues to go down, so that makes the guys that we do offer critical that we get, and when you don't get them, it magnifies it. There's no doubt about it."
As most of you reading this know, Pennsylvania's Class of 2022 is on pace to be the best this state has seen since 2006 when it comes to four-star players. Currently, Rivals has given four-star ratings to 13 players for next year's class, four of whom - QB Beau Pribula, WR Anthony Ivey, OL Drew Shelton and DE Ken Talley - have committed to Penn State.
3) Speaking of Rucci, Franklin may have also hinted at the key reason he and his staff didn’t land arguably its most important prospect this year. When asked about the wide receivers he and his staff signed on Wednesday, Franklin began discussing how proud he is of the fact that that he’s coached multiple siblings over the years.
“Liam we've known forever. He's been to camp here since he was in like fifth or sixth grade. Obviously, we've got strong relationships with the family. I'm really proud of the fact of how many guys that we’ve had [play for us], and had their parents feel so good about the experience that they had, that they [then] sent the younger brother. I think that is telling. We've had a number of those. ...I think that that speaks about Penn State, and also our program. We've also had the other end of the spectrum, where we don't offer the older brother and then that hurts us with getting the younger brother. That's played out that way as well.”
We’ll never know who exactly Franklin was referring to, but 99.9 percent of the people reading, as well as the writer, will assume he’s referring to Rucci, the top prospect in Pennsylvania this year who decided to go elsewhere. Elsewhere was Wisconsin, where his older brother Hayden just wrapped up his redshirt freshman season. The brothers are the son of Todd Rucci, a former Nittany Lion offensive lineman who went on to play for the New England Patriots through the 1990s. Their mother, Stacy, is also not only a Penn State alum, but an All-American field hockey player.
4) Frank was also asked about enrolling early and the benefits of that in 2021.
"Whether we have spring ball or not, we're obviously hoping that we do, they're going to gain the experience in the weight room. It's a chance to get on campus and get trained like they've never been trained before. Regardless of how classes have been, it's going to be a different experience. COVID has been a different experience for everybody. If you were a high school senior this year, you had a different senior year of football, of classes than any other senior that we can recall in history. It'll be the same thing for mid years. They may come in here and they may be doing a bunch of online classes, and those will be a challenge for them, but it's always a challenge to arrive on campus. So they'll make that their normal, and they'll figure out how to work through it, and we're going to help develop them as players and as people along the way. We feel real confident in our development staff here. Coach Galt and his crew do a great job with these guys, both from a weightlifting standpoint, but also a running standpoint. They'll be in better condition than they've ever been in their life, and they'll be closer to being able to play for us. It's still a challenge, even for mid-year enrollees, to play as true freshmen, but these guys will definitely have a leg up on the rest of the class in terms of being able to play early."
The Nittany Lions are expected to welcome seven new players when the spring semester begins on Jan. 19. Those players are OL Nate Bruce, CB Jeffrey Davis Jr., CB Kalen King, LB Kobe King, DE Rodney McGraw, OL Landon Tengwall and QB Christian Veilleux.
5) Frank was asked about recruiting sites like Rivals.com and how much stock he and the rest of Penn State's staff put into rankings. He said that they certainly see things differently with individual players, but as a whole, there's more correct than incorrect. He added that they also use recruiting sites to stay on top of emerging prospects they may need to scout.
"What I would say is, as a whole, I think they're really good. I think the recruiting services do a great job of evaluating prospects as an overall group. Obviously, we have to look at each individual kid separately, and how did they fit us, what do we see about individual prospects. So, if we see this kid is ranked this, does that mean we have to offer them? No, absolutely not. But do they have it, you know, pretty well down in terms of the overall group of the kids in the country, yes. We follow along as much or more than anybody to find out who those kids are and trying to figure out, 'okay, should we offer this kid?' Let's just pick a small school in Florida. [If they] offer a kid in Florida, we may not be as familiar with that kid, but we need to look at him. If that kid gets a ranking out of Florida or wherever, we need to look at that kid. So, yeah we put a good amount of credence in it in terms of the aggregate, not necessarily individual."
