Penn State opened up Beaver Stadium to the general public Friday night for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. In addition to the senior class and those lucky fans who were able to grab tickets, a few of Penn State's recruits also were able to get into Beaver Stadium, and like everyone else, they watched from the stands as the Nittany Lions closed out spring practice for 2021.

We caught up with a handful of the recruits in attendance last night, including top running back prospect Nick Singleton. See what they had to say inside The Lions Den.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial