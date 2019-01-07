Just as Penn State says goodbye to nearly half of its 2018 starting lineup after last week's Citrus Bowl, today it welcomes it’s next group of Nittany Lions. With the spring semester beginning, it’s the largest group of early enrollees under James Franklin and the most in the program’s recent history. Times, they are changing at Penn State. Of the 10 starters who are moving on from the team, a large total of five are early junior entrants into the NFL Draft pool. But as they are heading out the door in quest of a professional contract, an even larger group is walking into it. Eleven scholarship prospects, each of whom have been ranked four stars or better according to Rivals.com, begin their college classes Monday. The total exceeds last year's number of six which was then a record as well. For future classes – as PSU continues to target the upper echelons of the recruiting rankings – the trend shows no sign of slowing down. "From a national perspective it's becoming more popular," said Andy Frank, Penn State's Director of Player Personnel. "It's becoming more desired by kids. I think it's also [with] the higher-level kids you're recruiting, it becomes more likely. They've been the best player at every place they've been all the way throughout their life. I think what ends up happening when you are that type of athlete, you get bored a little bit and you're ready to move on to the next phase. And so I think you see a little bit of that. They see their peers across the country. These elite players, they're traveling from camps and combines together, their buddy is doing it, and so it starts to pique their interest. They start looking into it, they find out I can do this at my school, and they start to realize hey, this might make sense for me. What follows is a list of each of the newest Nittany Lions and an early outlook for the start of their career:



EARLY OUTLOOK: Fresh off a standout performance at the Under-Armour All-America game, Cain is likely to see his recruiting rankings continue to rise while he’s on campus. He was arguably the best RB throughout the week of practice in Orlando, a position group that also included future teammate and five-star Devyn Ford who will enroll this summer. With Miles Sanders choosing to go pro, Cain has the opportunity this spring to compete for carries with Ricky Slade, Journey Brown and others.



EARLY OUTLOOK: On Saturday, Dixon was performing in the All-America Bowl in Texas and today he’s enrolled as a college student. A prospect with top-end speed, Dixon was recruited to play the Sam LB spot in Penn State’s defense and will have the opportunity to learn behind returning starter Cam Brown this spring.



EARLY OUTLOOK: Moving across College Avenue for school this week, the State College native is going to find himself immediately in the mix at the CB rotation this spring as Penn State looks to replace All-Big Ten performer Amani Oruwariye. However, joined by a couple other four-star freshman CBs as early enrollees – plus redshirt freshman Trent Gordon, who enrolled early a year ago – the competition is steep. Does Ellis’ comfort level and familiarity with the area give him a leg up on his classmates? Or is it simply an even playing field now?



EARLY OUTLOOK: After committing to Penn State just before the early signing period, Issac joins the team at a spot of need. With Shareef Miller taking an early exit into the NFL Draft, the depth at DE is somewhat light heading into spring ball, which should give Isaac ample opportunity to make a splash. Enrolling early also gives Isaac extra time to add some needed bulk to his 220-pound frame.





EARLY OUTLOOK: Like Cain, Johnson just finished a week in Orlando at Under-Armour All-America game and now is getting a jump start on his college career. Johnson’s athleticism is off the charts for a QB and by enrolling early, he gets extra time to work toward becoming a more polished thrower.



EARLY OUTLOOK: Johnson isn’t the only one joining the QB room, which now has a significantly empty seat without Trace McSorley at the head of the room. Roberson, who was the offense’s first verbal commitment in this recruiting class, is also part of the group. Both have a ways to go before they're challenging guys like Tommy Stevens, Sean Clifford or even Will Levis for the starting QB job, but Roberson has the opportunity to establish himself as one of the leaders of his class while regaining full health.



EARLY OUTLOOK: Although a lingering injury that stems from his senior season follows Rudolph to Penn State, it’s not expected to delay his development by much. Rudolph was signed to compete at the cornerback position, but he also has the ability to play safety if the coaches deem necessary. Since Rudolph will be on campus for spring ball, they’ll get an early look in order to see which position might fit him best.



EARLY OUTLOOK: After an elite performance at the UnderArmour All-America Game in Orlando, Smith enrolls early as the highest-rated prospect of the group – and that ranking should only go up one more time. Throughout the recruiting process, Smith has been of the understanding that he will begin his career as a middle LB, but that’s not entirely set in stone. After his showing in Orlando, in addition to his versatile high school career, Smith has the ability to play all three LB spots in Penn State’s defense. After a winter to add some more bulk in the weight room, coaches will get a firsthand evaluation this spring in order to determine where he properly fits. That’s not to suggest that he’ll be fixed to just one LB spot.



EARLY OUTLOOK: An accomplished receiver, Strange enrolls early with hopes of becoming a more well-rounded tight end before preseason camp begins. One of his first orders of business is to add some weight while also strengthening up and working on his blocking technique. There’s no doubt that Strange has the ability to make an impact as a pass catcher; he broke almost all of the records at his high school. His next goal is to establish himself in the run game.



EARLY OUTLOOK: Considered the No. 1-rated OT in the national junior college ranks, Whigan might have the best opportunity of all the early enrollees to capture a spot in the starting lineup next fall. Adding a few pounds and getting stronger are of first priority this winter and spring, but with Penn State losing two offensive linemen (OT Ryan Bates and OG Connor McGovern) there’s an immediate need on the OL. While Whigan played mostly OT at Lackawanna, he also has the skill set and tools to be effective as a guard. This spring will give coaches a preview of where he could help them most.



EARLY OUTLOOK: After sitting out the 2018 season, Wilson is eager to get back on the football field. If he has any rust after not playing a live game in more than a year, he gets an early chance to shake it loose this spring before the rest of his classmates arrive. Wilson has rare length and athleticism that coaches covet in their CBs and he also has the cover skills that could get him into the five-man rotation early.





WALK-ONS

In addition to the 11 scholarship players, three other former high school standouts join the program Monday as preferred walk-ons. That list includes: - LB Robbie Dweyer of Wyoming (Pa.) Seminary Prep - QB Isaac Rumery of Clearfield (Pa.) - CB Makai Self of Maryland who attended IMG Academy in Florida

