Recapping Saturday's showdown between Mehki Flowers and Anthony Ivey

Future Penn State Nittany Lions Anthony Ivey and Mehki Flowers were supposed to face each other Friday evening, but the game ended up being pushed to Saturday afternoon due to storms in the area. That limited Blue White Illustrated's attendance, but for those who may have missed it, the game was available on YouTube, so we pulled some of the biggest plays between the two Class of 2022 prospects for fans to recap. Let's take a look below.

Future Penn State wide receiver Anthony Ivey participates in warm ups before Friday night's game was eventually postponed to Saturday.

1st Quarter

- Flowers (No. 1 with green gloves) had a 1-yard catch before this to open the game, but the first real highlight came on defense for Flowers, as he times the blitz perfectly on Manheim Township's first offensive play of the game for a loss of yards.

- Flowers has another very good defensive play later in the first quarter, forcing a fumble. Central Dauphin East would go on to score in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

Second Quarter

- Drops were an issue for Flowers on Saturday, totaling three. Not only does he try to turn up field too quickly here, but he also attempts the catch the ball with his chest.

After Manheim Twp. ties the game up with a score, Flowers takes the kickoff to the 34-yard line.

This play ends up being a dud because the quarterback makes the wrong read, but watch Ivey (No. 5 with white sleeves) who's in the slot to the left of the quarterback. He makes a punishing crack back block that would've sprung a big play. It also could've been called a penalty in today's high school game.

This is a very good play by the Central Dauphin East defender, but I point it out because if Ivey controls his body better, which he'll learn to do in the years to come, he could've shielded the defender a bit better to have a better shot at catching the ball. Still, give credit to the defender more than anything else.

However, on the very next play, Manheim Twp. goes right back to Ivey and he makes a great catch to get the first down with Flowers covering him. Flowers is just a step late. Overall though, it's a good play by both players. The coverage was pretty good.

Not the best of camera work here, but with his team down 14-7 with a few minutes to play before halftime, Flowers makes a nice catch to get his team closer to midfield.

This ends up being the last play of the half. Central Dauphin East decides to dump it down to Flowers instead of taking a chance. Flowers does a pretty good job avoiding a few tackles. Manheim Twp. leads 14-7 at the half.

3rd Quarter

Another good job breaking tackles here for Flowers to start the second half.

Another very good defensive play by Flowers here. You'll see he hits Ivey, who's the inside receiver at the top, and drives him into the ball carrier..

Central Dauphin East went on to tie the game up in the third quarter, and that's when Ivey made his biggest impact on the game, taking the kick return 99 yards for a touchdown. Manheim Twp - 21 CD East - 14

Two more good catches here by Flowers on a drive that ended up a touchdown for Central Dauphin East. The two teams went into the fourth quarter tied 21-21.

4th Quarter

Flowers had a pretty good fourth quarter for CD East. Here he makes a nice catch for East.

He makes a tackle here to help prevent an even bigger gain.

Flowers doesn't pick up much yardage on this one, but he does a good job not fighting the tackle and risking a safety. He knows he has the forward spot and doesn't try to do too much. Smart play.

The second drop of the day for Flowers. CD East ends up having to punt after this.

A touchdown saving tackle by Flowers.

Another really nice play here on third down to force a field goal by Flowers.

Manheim Twp. takes a 24-21 lead after converting the field goal with just a 1:38 left in the game. Flowers does a great job here with the kickoff, putting his team in solid field position.