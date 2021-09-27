Recapping Saturday's matchup between Dani Dennis-Sutton and Abdul Carter

Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder was in Owings Mills, Md., Saturday to watch two future Penn State players, LB Abdul Carter and DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, square off.

La Salle College High, from outside Philadelphia, ended up winning the game 38-14 to improve to 5-0 on the season, while McDonogh dropped to 1-3. Both Carter and Dennis-Sutton left the game prematurely due to injuries, although Carter likely could've continued if La Salle hadn't been up a few scores. Dennis-Sutton's injury is related to his right elbow, which he dislocated back in preseason.

To get a better feel for both, as well as a few other prospects, subscribers can join BWI's Ryan Snyder inside the Lions Den for his thoughts. We made film and photos from the game free for all to see.