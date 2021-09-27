Recapping Saturday's matchup between Dani Dennis-Sutton and Abdul Carter
Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder was in Owings Mills, Md., Saturday to watch two future Penn State players, LB Abdul Carter and DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, square off.
La Salle College High, from outside Philadelphia, ended up winning the game 38-14 to improve to 5-0 on the season, while McDonogh dropped to 1-3. Both Carter and Dennis-Sutton left the game prematurely due to injuries, although Carter likely could've continued if La Salle hadn't been up a few scores. Dennis-Sutton's injury is related to his right elbow, which he dislocated back in preseason.
To get a better feel for both, as well as a few other prospects, subscribers can join BWI's Ryan Snyder inside the Lions Den for his thoughts. We made film and photos from the game free for all to see.
LB Abdul Carter
DE Dani Dennis-Sutton
DE Mason Robinson
INSIDE THE DEN: RECAPPING MCDONOGH VS. LA SALLE
