Recapping Friday's Imhotep Charter vs. DeMatha showdown

Two of Penn State football's future stars squared off Friday night.

Linebacker Keon Wylie and Imhotep Charter got the best of safety KJ Winston and DeMatha in a competitive game down at Delaware Military Academy in Wilmington. The score was 14-10 at halftime and that proved to be the final score, as both teams posted shutouts in the second half. DeMatha had its opportunities, but turnovers and a goal line stop in the fourth quarter by Imhotep Charter proved to be the difference.

Winston had a major impact on both sides of the ball for DeMatha, totaling nine tackles on defense as well as four receptions for 73 yards on offense. He had two key catches on third and fourth down to keep the Stags in the game late.

Wylie totaled five tackles and two quarterback hurries. He also played tight end on offense but didn't record a reception.

Fans can watch highlights of the game below, as well as a photo gallery.

Subscribers can join Ryan Snyder inside The Lions Den for his impressions.

Note: We can include both positive and negative plays in film for evaluation purposes