Penn State’s Citrus Bowl matchup with Kentucky was starting to look like one of the more dismal afternoons in the program’s recent history, but Trace McSorley changed that in a hurry. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, he wasn’t able to change it into a victory. In his final game with the Lions, a game in which he was slowed by a right leg injury, McSorley led the team on three late scoring drives. But his heroics weren’t enough to overcome the 20-point lead that Kentucky had built in the third quarter, and Penn State fell to the Wildcats, 27-24. McSorley finished the game with 321 yards of total offense and was responsible for three touchdowns. After his team had fallen behind 27-7 with 1 minute, 35 seconds left in the third quarter, McSorley led the offense on drives of 75, 60 and 61 yards, producing 17 points. But on the last of those possessions, the Lions settled for a 32-yard field goal, and they weren’t able to get the defensive stop they needed in order to have a realistic shot at putting together one last drive. “Really, the same things that troubled us throughout the season troubled us again today – dropped balls, missed opportunities. That was really kind of the story of the game,” coach James Franklin said. “Give Kentucky all the credit in the world. We didn’t play the way we’re capable of playing, and that’s why the game ended up the way it did.” For a while, it looked as though the Citrus Bowl would be remembered mostly as a compendium of all the things that held Penn State back this season: dropped passes, special teams gaffes and an injury to McSorley. Coming out of the halftime break, the veteran quarterback was replaced by redshirt freshman Sean Clifford. But after walking around gingerly on the sideline, he re-entered the game in the third quarter, and while he tossed an interception on his first possession, he soon thereafter turned back into the Trace McSorley who had galvanized teammates, coaches and fans over the past three seasons. “I could sit here and talk about Trace for hours,” Franklin said. “I thought today was a great example of the type of leader he is, the type of player he is, the type of person he is. When we gave him time, he was able to make big plays. He was able to make big plays with his arm, he was able to make big plays with his feet. Despite hitting a few of those plays, Penn State finished with a loss to end its season at 9-4. Kentucky improved to 10-3, the team’s first 10-win season since 1977. Here’s a look at the good and the bad:

THE GOOD • Boy, are the Nittany Lions going to miss McSorley. His ability to electrify Penn State’s offense at any moment was on full display in the fourth quarter against the Wildcats. After getting off to a ragged start in the first half, he finished with 17 completions in 33 attempts for 246 yards, including touchdown throws to Nick Bowers and Pat Freiermuth. McSorley completed 10 of his last 16 attempts, and he also added 75 rushing yards on 19 carries. “Trace is special,” Franklin said. “I can’t put into words the type of relationship I have with him and his family. He’s a special guy for a lot of different reasons. Obviously, you look out on the field and you focus on his arm and his legs, but it’s his heart. His heart and his mind are what make him special.” • Freiermuth’s development into one of the top young tight ends in the country continued in the Citrus Bowl. He had two catches for 38 yards and a touchdown, bringing his season totals to 26 catches for 368 yards and a team-high eight receiving TDs. Also, Bowers had several nice catches, gaining 32 yards and a TD on three receptions. • Even with standout defensive tackle Robert Windsor suspended for the game due to a violation of team rules, the Nittany Lions were effective in the first half against a very good Kentucky running game. The defense buckled in the third quarter, thanks in part to a couple of costly penalties, including a targeting call that sent Cam Brown to the locker room. But even though Benny Snell Jr. gained 144 yards on the ground, Penn State held Kentucky to 297 yards as a team and outgained the Wildcats by 113 yards. • Blake Gillikin got off to a fantastic start, as his first punt went for 71 yards and forced the Wildcats to start at their 3-yard line. Unfortunately for Penn State, that was pretty much the end of the special teams highlights.

Penn State's receivers struggled against Kentucky's defensive backs.