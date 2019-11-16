Penn State put together an epic fourth-quarter touchdown drive and exploited a couple of Indiana mistakes in the kicking game, and the combination helped propel it back into the win column. Rebounding from last week’s disheartening loss at Minnesota, the Nittany Lions took a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter when Sean Clifford crashed into the end zone to cap a nine-minute, 18-play drive. And although the final seconds were a little more tense than anyone on their sideline would have liked, they held on for a 34-27 victory. “The game was a battle,” James Franklin said. “That’s a good football team. You can see they’ve gotten better every single year.” Penn State struggled at times, and even after taking a double-digit lead into the final minute, its victory wasn’t assured until Jesse Luketa recovered an onside kick attempt with 13 seconds to play. The Hoosiers had turned it back into a one-score game with a 46-yard fourth-down completion and a short field goal. Nevertheless, the Lions improved to 9-1 and 6-1 in the conference and remained in contention for the Big Ten East Division title heading into next week’s trip to Ohio State. Here’s a look at the good and the bad: Get a free 30-day trial to Blue-White Illustrated with promo code BWI30



LB Cam Brown had six tackles, including five solo, in the win over Indiana.

THE GOOD • The Nittany Lions did a nice job of capitalizing on two critical special teams gaffes. The first was an early punt that apparently grazed Hoosiers return man Whop Philyor and was ruled a fumble. The Lions pounced on the loose ball and turned the miscue into six points on a 12-yard touchdown pass to Nick Bowers in the first quarter. The second big mistake Indiana made on special teams was to attempt a fake punt early in the third quarter on fourth-and-inches. The whole stadium was on high alert for a fake, but the Hoosiers tried it anyway. After taking the short snap, upback Peyton Hendershot lost 4 yards, giving Penn State possession at the Indiana 40. Two plays later, the Lions were back in the end zone on a 35-yard Journey Brown run. • Penn State kept its cool after Indiana trimmed its lead to three points in the fourth quarter. The Lions took over at their own 25-yard line after the kickoff and powered their way downfield. Of their 18 plays, 16 were runs. They converted two third downs and two fourth downs, the last of which was a 1-yard touchdown run by Clifford, his second rushing TD of the afternoon. “We have more sophistication in our running game [than in previous seasons], so we’re able to run a more traditional four-minute offense,” Franklin said. “And I think it helps our defense as well, because our defense sees things from our offense that it’s going to see throughout the year.” • Brown rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, his second consecutive 100-yard game. With Noah Cain still out of action with an injury, Brown got most of the carries. Devyn Ford finished with eight attempts for 38 yards, while Ricky Slade carried once for 1 yard. • The special teams had their best day in a while. Jake Pinegar hit field goals of 47 and 27 yards, Blake Gillikin pinned Indiana inside its 20-yard line on two of his three punts, and Jordan Stout had six touchbacks on seven kickoffs. • The Lions had only one penalty, a nice return to form after some sloppier outings in recent weeks.

CB John Reid dropped an interception in the second quarter.