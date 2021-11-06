RECAP: Dotson sets record, Penn State pulls away late against Maryland

On a day where Penn State was far from its best, the Nittany Lions left College Park with their first victory in over a month, downing Maryland 31-14.

After the Terrapins won the coin toss and deferred, Penn State received the opening kick and immediately went three-and-out with Sean Clifford missing on two of his three passes and the other going for a loss of 7 yards.

That was followed by an middling punt from Jordan Stout, who struggled throughout the day, to set up the Terrapins in good field position at their own 46.

Maryland quickly worked the ball into Penn State territory, but penalties and negative plays backed them up and eventually forced a punt that went for a touchback.

Both offenses struggled on their ensuing drives, trading three-and-outs before Penn State eventually broke the deadlock. The Nittany Lions marched 75 yards on just four plays, highlight by a long pitch and catch from Clifford to KeAndre-Lambert Smith and capped by a beautiful double move by Dotson to beat former Penn State recruit Nick Cross for a 38-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.

Following the score, both offenses continued to sputter. The Terrapins didn't cross midfield on any of their next three drives, while Penn State twice got into Maryland territory before bogging down and being forced to punt.

The Terrapins finally got things going on their last possession of the half, however, as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa led an eight-play, 86-yard drive that was capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by Challen Faamatau. The extra point was missed, so that left the score at 7-6 just before the half.

James Franklin then came under fire a bit to end the half as rather than be aggressive with three timeouts and 1:10 left in the half, he opted to run out the clock and send his team into the half up just 7-6.

Maryland then took the second half kickoff and looked primed to take the lead, but three-straight incomplete passes stalled the drive out at the Penn State 36 and forced the Terps to punt. The Anthony Pecorella punt was a good one, leaving the Nittany Lions and their own 5-yard line.

From there, Penn State proceeded to put together its best drive of the game.

It began with Clifford, who scrambled for 4 yards on third and 3 to get Penn State out of the shadow of its own ending. Then Keyvone Lee got going on the ground, moving the ball out past midfield and into Maryland territory.

It ended, once again, with Dotson. The Penn State star wideout beat his man on a skinny post and Clifford delivered on-time and on-target for a 21-yard connection to cap a 14-play, 95-yard drive that spanned 5:43 to make the score 14-6 mid-way through the third.

It appeared Maryland was set to answer right back on the next possession. The Terps used a mix of run and pass to work the ball down inside the Penn State 10, but a high snap led to a Tagovailoa fumble and Jy'Ayir Brown found himself in the right spot, giving the ball back to the Nittany Lions.

Maryland wasn't down for long, though, as Penn State went three-and-out and the Terrapins took over at their own 48-yard line. They then went 52 yards on 10 plays to tie the game, capped off by a Tagovailoa pass to Corey Dyches on a wheel route from 13 yards out. The two-point conversion attempt saw the Terps' signal caller hit Chigoziem Okonwo, who led the team with 12 catches for 85 yards, which locked the score at 14-14 just second into the fourth quarter.

Penn State answered almost immediately, however, and it was once again Dotson who made the big play. On second down and 18 at the Penn State 14-yard line, Clifford dropped back to pass and found a wide open Dotson down the seem after a Maryland coverage bust. Dotson then did the rest, taking the ball 86 yards to pay dirt to put the Nittany Lions back on top, 21-14 with 13:55 left in the ball game.



