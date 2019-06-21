"I know it’s not the end of the journey; I know the hard work is not going to stop by any means. This is a step in the right direction. I’m really blessed to have this opportunity and going to try to make the most of it.”

“This means so much to me, knowing all the hard work I have put in throughout middle school, high school and college, it’s all paying off,” said Reaves via press release. “I went into all my workouts with the mentality of putting my head down and showcasing my abilities, athletically and how I developed over time.

Early Friday morning, former Nittany Lion wing Josh Reaves came to terms for a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks. He'll appear with the Mavs this summer then for the NBA Summer League on the campus of UNLV in Las Vegas, July 5-15.

Reaves finished his Penn State career with 1,079 points, 540 rebounds, 310 assists and 250 steals, in spite of a true freshman season truncated by illness. Maybe more important to his NBA future, though, he also established himself as one of the best defenders in the Big Ten in each of the past two seasons, twice named to the Big Ten All-Defensive team while earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2018-19.

Given Reaves' success as a Nittany Lion and the tools he still has to work with, namely his defensive prowess and an improving 3-point shot, Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers asserted that there would be a path for Reaves into the NBA, even if the route wasn't necessarily straightforward.

"I'm going to put him up there with maybe a Wes Matthews, somebody in that category, that maybe has to take a little bit of a Tim Frazier route," said Chambers at his April year-end press conference. "He's going to get workouts and he's going to get on a summer team, and then maybe he gets invited to a camp, but then maybe he has to go to G League and earn some things first. But he's such an incredible talent that at some point down the line here, I think he gets on a team."

As of Friday morning, Reaves has that opportunity with the Mavs, following Tony Carr to become the second Nittany Lion to make his way onto a Summer League roster in the past two years.