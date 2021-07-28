Reassessing Penn State's WR room following Lonnie White Jr.'s decision

The Penn State football receivers room will be short a member in 2021 and beyond. Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, they have planned well for this possibility. It's been no secret for months now -- and probably longer -- that former four-star receiver recruit Lonnie White Jr., might elect to play pro baseball instead of college football, and that choice has now been made. White signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday after the organization selected him No. 64 overall in this year's MLB Draft. White Jr.'s decision certainly takes some, but definitely not all, of the luster away from the Lions' Class of 2021 haul, and recruiting battles won by head coach James Franklin and his staff in that cycle and the current one have ensured that the loss won't be as much of one from a numbers perspective, at the very least, in the year's ahead. Now that a decision is in, and with camp on the horizon, it is as good a time as any to do a quick reset of the present state and future of position coach Taylor Stubblefield's group.

Penn State football receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield has plenty of talent at his disposal, both for the upcoming season and the future. BWI photo

Revisiting recent receiver signees

Reviewing the Class of 2022 commits to date

The pass catchers who have committed so far are adding up to equal one of the best receiver groups signed in the Franklin era, assuming they all end up doing so in December. According to Rivals, Ohio four-star Kaden Saunders is the highest-rated player on offense in the class, and he's joined by Manheim Township four-star Anthony Ivey and Virginia three-star Tyler Johnson. That's not to mention C.D. East athlete Mehki Flowers, who is either a receiver or safety at the next level. Penn State is not done pursuing players in this cycle, either, even if a huge commitment surge in July has quickly eaten up space in the class. Four-star athlete Cristian Driver, who like Flowers could play either spot in college, will announce this Thursday, and the Lions also continue to recruit Virginia four-star Andre Greene Jr., and Oregon four-star Darris Clemons, who do not appear to be in any rush to decide. More: A look back: Penn State's busiest month in modern recruiting history? It was all part of the planning for White to possibly not make it to Penn State, and it's paid off in a big way.

The 2021 outlook

All-American candidate Dotson is clearly the leader of this group, and the Big Ten East division preseason honoree came back to prove that he is the nation's best receiver. It'll be exciting to watch him this fall. Washington is expected to be a starter, but it's murky from there in terms of who will step up to take the remaining reps. Will George or Sullivan-Brown suddenly stand out as veterans? Is KeAndre Smith-Lambert ready to take on a bigger role in year two? Could Clifford work his way into the mix as a true freshman? Will someone else surprise us in September? Inside the Den: WR notes entering camp

Penn State's returning scholarship receivers caught 111 passes for 1,598 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2020, but Dotson and Washington accounted for 88-1,373-14, so there's clearly room for a few guys to step up, and it will have to happen for Mike Yurcich's offense to thrive under Sean Clifford's direction.

Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson told reporters at Big Ten Media Days that he thinks he is the best receiver in the country. BWI photo

Final thoughts