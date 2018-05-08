Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-08 07:05:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Ready to enroll, QB Will Levis off and running toward his PSU career

Zn8iphmscs218wnu3d6w
Levis is one of four incoming freshmen who move to University Park this weekend.
Tim Owen • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@Tim_OwenBWI
Staff Writer

Will Levis has one more final exam to go. After his test today in religion at Xavier High School in Madison, Conn., Levis next packs his bags and heads off to State College to begin his college car...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}