Penn State’s players were already considering the consequences for the rest of their season in the immediate aftermath of a 27-26 loss to Ohio State two Saturdays ago.

A drop in the rankings, the loss of an undefeated season, and any other host of ramifications weren’t the issue, necessarily. Rather, having lost to the Buckeyes the year prior under strikingly similar circumstances, then following it with a loss at Michigan State just a week later, the Nittany Lions were determined not to let déjà vu happen all over again.

“Obviously what happened last year was, we lost by a point and then went to Michigan State, and I know it kind of affected our play against them,” said linebacker Jan Johnson. “We did have other factors in there such as that rain delay for a couple of hours, but I think that we have to make sure that we don't let this same thing play out as what happened last year.”

Meeting with the media via teleconference Tuesday morning, Penn State sophomore defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos provided an update on the Nittany Lions’ progress in that capacity.

Explaining that the loss to the Buckeyes was a thing of the past, Gross-Matos said that the Spartans have taken center stage in the minds of his teammates throughout the past week.