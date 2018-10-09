Ready for a Rebound
Penn State’s players were already considering the consequences for the rest of their season in the immediate aftermath of a 27-26 loss to Ohio State two Saturdays ago.
A drop in the rankings, the loss of an undefeated season, and any other host of ramifications weren’t the issue, necessarily. Rather, having lost to the Buckeyes the year prior under strikingly similar circumstances, then following it with a loss at Michigan State just a week later, the Nittany Lions were determined not to let déjà vu happen all over again.
“Obviously what happened last year was, we lost by a point and then went to Michigan State, and I know it kind of affected our play against them,” said linebacker Jan Johnson. “We did have other factors in there such as that rain delay for a couple of hours, but I think that we have to make sure that we don't let this same thing play out as what happened last year.”
Meeting with the media via teleconference Tuesday morning, Penn State sophomore defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos provided an update on the Nittany Lions’ progress in that capacity.
Explaining that the loss to the Buckeyes was a thing of the past, Gross-Matos said that the Spartans have taken center stage in the minds of his teammates throughout the past week.
“Just being more aware to what happened last year. People obviously don't want that to happen again, lingering on a loss the week prior,” he said. “This year, we're just trying to move forward, focus on Michigan State and do what we need to do this game to be prepared.”
Given the results at Spartan Stadium last November, that preparation has no doubt included a hard look back at Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke and his impact on the game in the torrential downpour over East Lansing that day.
Completing 33 of 56 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns, with just one interception, Lewerke helped engineer the Spartans’ game-winning 10-play, 53-yard field goal drive as time expired. Still, in reflecting on that game last season, Gross-Matos said more than just the rain has stood out on film this week.
“He's a really good quarterback for their team. He's consistent,” said Gross-Matos. “I remember that we were able to generate some pressure on him last year and that's what we're looking to do again this game.”
According to Pro Football Focus advanced statistics from that game, the Nittany Lions were able to pressure Lewerke on 33 of his 56 pass attempts, bringing the quarterback to the ground for a sack twice while delivering four hits on him and 27 hurries.
Admitting that he is hoping this weekend’s matchup back at Beaver Stadium will be a better environment, the rain having repeatedly caused defensive linemen to slip and barely miss making plays last year, Gross-Matos said the energy and intensity have enveloped the entire program in the aftermath of the loss to the Buckeyes.
“Especially starting last week, the intensity is just on a completely different level than it has been,” said Gross-Matos. “As a team, we're just trying to keep it up and play to that standard.”
The Nittany Lions will get that opportunity Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when they play host to the Spartans.