Week One Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Wisconsin

With Penn State Nittany Lions football set to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a crucial season-opening tilt at Camp Randall Stadium, experts and reporters locally and from all over the country are entering their picks for one of the more exciting games on the college football calendar.

This season, Blue White Illustrated will track the picks made by experts on the Penn State beat and from the national media, recording the accuracy of their picks every week.

With everyone beginning the season with a clean slate, let's take a look at this week's picks, starting with our own staff.

