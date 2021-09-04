Week One Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Wisconsin
Welcome to the prognostication station.
With Penn State Nittany Lions football set to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a crucial season-opening tilt at Camp Randall Stadium, experts and reporters locally and from all over the country are entering their picks for one of the more exciting games on the college football calendar.
This season, Blue White Illustrated will track the picks made by experts on the Penn State beat and from the national media, recording the accuracy of their picks every week.
With everyone beginning the season with a clean slate, let's take a look at this week's picks, starting with our own staff.
BWI Staff Picks
Nate Bauer — Penn State 31, Wisconsin 27
Greg Pickel — Penn State 27, Wisconsin 20
David Eckert — Wisconsin 28, Penn State 24
Matt Herb — Wisconsin 28, Penn State 20
Ryan Snyder — Wisconsin 31, Penn State 27
Read the BWI staff explain their predictions, HERE.
Straight Up Picks
Kevin McGuire, Athlon Sports — Penn State 26, Wisconsin 23
Jon Sauber, CDT — Wisconsin 24, Penn State 17
Kyle J Andrews, CDT — Penn State 27, Wisconsin 24
Lauren Muthler, CDT — Wisconsin 24, Penn State 21
Nate Cobler, CDT — Wisconsin 27, Penn State 20
Josh Moyer, CDT — Wisconsin 27, Penn State 21
Frank Bodani, York Daily Record — Wisconsin 28, Penn State 24
Bob Flounders, PennLive — Wisconsin 27, Penn State 24
Dave Jones, PennLive — Wisconsin 27, Penn State 16
Daniel Gallen, PennLive — Wisconsin 23, Penn State 20
Joe Hermitt, PennLive — Wisconsin 27, Penn State 23
Dustin Hockensmith, PennLive — Wisconsin 23, Penn State 21
Alexis Yoder, Daily Collegian — Wisconsin 21, Penn State 18
Justin Morganstein, Daily Collegian — Wisconsin 24, Penn State 18
Max Ralph, Daily Collegian — Wisconsin 35, Penn State 27
Seth Engle, Daily Collegian — Wisconsin 24, Penn State 21
Mike Gross, LNP — Wisconsin 27, Penn State 24
Rich Scarcella, Reading Eagle — Wisconsin 31, Penn State 24
Mark Wogenrich, SI Penn State — Penn State 25, Wisconsin 20
Picks Against The Spread
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports — Wisconsin -5.5
Matt Lombardo, Victory Bell Rings — Penn State +5.5
Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated — Wisconsin -5.5
Bruce Feldman, The Athletic — Penn State +5
Ari Wasserman, The Athletic — Penn State +5
Dan Santoramita, The Athletic — Wisconsin -5
Jason Starrett, The Athletic — Wisconsin -5
Chris Vannini, The Athletic — Wisconsin -5
Ryan Bloomfield, Sportsbook Wire — Penn State +5.5
Colten Bartholomew, Madison.com — Wisconsin -5.5
Jim Polzin, Madison.com — Penn State +5.5
Tyler Hunt, Bucky's 5th Quarter — Penn State +5.5
Ben Kenney, Badgers Wire — Penn State +4.5
Asher Low, Badgers Wire — Penn State +4.5
Bill Bender, Sporting News — Penn State +5.5
Zac Al-Khateeb, Sporting News — Penn State +5.5
Jason Radowitz, Covers.com — Wisconsin -5.5