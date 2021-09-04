 Penn State Nittany Lions football: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Wisconsin
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-04 06:16:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Week One Pick Tracker: Experts, reporters predict Penn State vs Wisconsin

David Eckert • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Staff
@davideckert98
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Welcome to the prognostication station.

With Penn State Nittany Lions football set to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a crucial season-opening tilt at Camp Randall Stadium, experts and reporters locally and from all over the country are entering their picks for one of the more exciting games on the college football calendar.

This season, Blue White Illustrated will track the picks made by experts on the Penn State beat and from the national media, recording the accuracy of their picks every week.

With everyone beginning the season with a clean slate, let's take a look at this week's picks, starting with our own staff.

RELATED: Who are the most realistic QB targets for Penn State football in 2023?

Penn State Nittany Lions football opens its season against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Penn State Nittany Lions football opens its season against the Wisconsin Badgers.

BWI Staff Picks 

Nate Bauer — Penn State 31, Wisconsin 27

Greg Pickel — Penn State 27, Wisconsin 20

David Eckert — Wisconsin 28, Penn State 24

Matt Herb — Wisconsin 28, Penn State 20

Ryan Snyder — Wisconsin 31, Penn State 27

Read the BWI staff explain their predictions, HERE.

Straight Up Picks 

Kevin McGuire, Athlon Sports — Penn State 26, Wisconsin 23

Jon Sauber, CDT — Wisconsin 24, Penn State 17

Kyle J Andrews, CDT — Penn State 27, Wisconsin 24

Lauren Muthler, CDT — Wisconsin 24, Penn State 21

Nate Cobler, CDT — Wisconsin 27, Penn State 20

Josh Moyer, CDT — Wisconsin 27, Penn State 21

Frank Bodani, York Daily Record — Wisconsin 28, Penn State 24

Bob Flounders, PennLive — Wisconsin 27, Penn State 24

Dave Jones, PennLive — Wisconsin 27, Penn State 16

Daniel Gallen, PennLive — Wisconsin 23, Penn State 20

Joe Hermitt, PennLive — Wisconsin 27, Penn State 23

Dustin Hockensmith, PennLive — Wisconsin 23, Penn State 21

Alexis Yoder, Daily Collegian — Wisconsin 21, Penn State 18

Justin Morganstein, Daily Collegian — Wisconsin 24, Penn State 18

Max Ralph, Daily Collegian — Wisconsin 35, Penn State 27

Seth Engle, Daily Collegian — Wisconsin 24, Penn State 21

Mike Gross, LNP — Wisconsin 27, Penn State 24

Rich Scarcella, Reading Eagle — Wisconsin 31, Penn State 24

Mark Wogenrich, SI Penn State — Penn State 25, Wisconsin 20

Picks Against The Spread 

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports — Wisconsin -5.5

Matt Lombardo, Victory Bell Rings — Penn State +5.5

Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated — Wisconsin -5.5

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic — Penn State +5

Ari Wasserman, The Athletic — Penn State +5

Dan Santoramita, The Athletic — Wisconsin -5

Jason Starrett, The Athletic — Wisconsin -5

Chris Vannini, The Athletic — Wisconsin -5

Ryan Bloomfield, Sportsbook Wire — Penn State +5.5

Colten Bartholomew, Madison.com — Wisconsin -5.5

Jim Polzin, Madison.com — Penn State +5.5

Tyler Hunt, Bucky's 5th Quarter — Penn State +5.5

Ben Kenney, Badgers Wire — Penn State +4.5

Asher Low, Badgers Wire — Penn State +4.5

Bill Bender, Sporting News — Penn State +5.5

Zac Al-Khateeb, Sporting News — Penn State +5.5

Jason Radowitz, Covers.com — Wisconsin -5.5

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}