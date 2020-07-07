BlueWhiteIllustrated - Re-Ranking the Contenders: Nolan Rucci

Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci is one of the top uncommitted offensive linemen in the nation but that isn’t putting pressure on him. The Lititz (Pa.) Warwick star announced a top nine back in April of Wisconsin, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford and Penn State but he isn’t rushing to make his decision. Official visits would have taken place this spring and summer if the pandemic didn’t shut down in-person recruiting contact, but Rucci has instead been doing a lot of virtual visits with his top group and with Florida. While his list of contenders is longer than the group below, take a look at the programs in the best shape so far.

1. WISCONSIN

There are a lot of connections Rucci has to Wisconsin and that is the driving force behind his interest in the Badgers. Rucci got to know the coaching staff while they were recruiting his brother Hayden, who is now on the roster. His level of comfort with all the members of the Wisconsin coaching staff is very important in this process and the Badgers, arguably, have the closest relationship with Rucci and his family. The education Rucci could get in Madison along with their history of developing offensive linemen for the NFL is also in line with what Rucci is looking for.

*****

2. PENN STATE

A lot has been written about Rucci and Penn State because he is a legacy prospect. Many people expect him to end up at Nittany Lion because his father, Todd, played for Penn State, he has visited the campus so many times, and he is very comfortable there. New offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has been building a solid relationship with Rucci and his family and they really like how it has gone so far. Penn State will probably remain one of the top two contenders for Rucci until the very end of the recruiting process.

*****

3. CLEMSON

The Tigers really did a great job impressing Rucci and his family when they were on campus for a visit earlier this year. Clemson can offer a lot of Rucci in terms of player development, playing time, and plenty of comfort on campus and with the coaching staff. Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff have been staying in touch with Rucci on a consistent basis and are trying to show him how successful he could be at Clemson. A return visit at some point down the road would really help the Tigers.

*****

4. STANFORD

Rucci is very interested in the academic program at Stanford and the coaching staff and teachers have been very impressive. He really likes the school and the feel on campus too. Rucci will continue to stay in touch with the coaches to get a better idea of how they work and to build those relationships up even more. Stanford’s slow and methodical recruiting process could be working in their favor with Rucci, who is going about the process in the same manner.

*****

5. MICHIGAN

Offensive line coach Ed Warinner has been one of the biggest reasons why Michigan is a major contender for Rucci’s commitment. The two have a very good relationship and have had consistent contact throughout the recruiting process. Rucci really likes how Warinner coaches and develops his players. The academic program at Michigan is also very intriguing for Rucci.

*****

6. NOTRE DAME