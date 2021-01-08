"It definitely is making me not reevaluate myself, but kind of redefine myself. I made myself just Journey Brown the football player. And I know I'm more than a football player, I knew that my whole life, but for me in my mind, I'm like Journey, this is you. You were made for this," he said. "So for me, for it all to come to a stop at one time, it's kind of like OK, so what do you like to do? What makes you happy other than playing football? I love life in general, but what does that look like to me?"

Sitting with Mitch Gerber of GoPSUSports.com for an exclusive interview, the first since he was announced as being forced to miss the entirety of the 2020 season in October, then learning the condition would be career-ending in November, the amiable Brown acknowledged his optimism toward the future.

The Nittany Lions' redshirt junior running back never expected as much, but that's the reality he's come to live with since learning he had the heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy this fall. And that baseline, the sheer act of being alive, is what has helped him navigate a wildly abrupt departure from his life's plans.

Before landing at that stage, though, Brown had to first come to grips with the condition he lived with unknowingly through his ascent to becoming Penn State's starting running back ahead of the 2020 season.

Caught via routine testing due to COVID-19 protocols in the preseason, Brown learned through Penn State Health's doctors in Hershey that his heart was afflicted with the condition known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Describing it personally as a thickening of the heart, Brown explained that the paths for his blood through his heart was so constricted due to the condition that not only would he be forced out of action for the season, but he would also be forced to give up the game completely.

"It all happened fast," Brown said, describing a Zoom meeting with doctors in which he was told the news while undergoing separate testing in the Lasch Building training room. "They told me, 'I'm your doctor and if I was your mother or your coach, I would tell you you'd be done.' And at that point, I had a bunch of stuff like monitoring my heart, so I ripped this stuff off me and I threw it and I walked out. I just didn't know how to handle that situation because they told me I was done, but I was like, 'There's no way. I've been working for this for like my whole life.' So, for them to tell me I'm done, I was like, 'There's no shot.'"

Though Penn State head coach James Franklin initially hedged, describing Brown as having a medical condition in the week leading into the Nittany Lions' season-opening trip to Indiana on Oct. 24, by Nov. 11, Brown and the program had exhausted the second opinions that would cement his fate in football.

Describing a trip to the Cleveland Clinic in which he underwent tests from the beginning through the end of the day, Brown said yet another expert in the field indicated the shocking new reality.

"At the end of the day, we went into the room with the doctor and he sits down and he he's talking to me. He's like, 'I'm not even gonna sugarcoat it. You're a grown man. You got the real deal. You got hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.'"

Still, Brown cringed to hope.

Shown charts of the threshold at which his condition might be considered dangerous, Brown was floored by the reality that his situation was three times that level.

"Still, in my head, I was like so, 'Can I still play? Is there a way I can still play?' He's like, 'Nah. There's like no shot. If you do play, there's like a very high chances that I would die.'

"If I were to die on a Penn State football field, what would that do to my team? This is just a game we love to play and there's people passing away on the field. (What) would that do for just the the program of Penn State, Coach Franklin, Penn State as a school, people around... what would that be like? I didn't want that to happen."

Refusing to succumb to the natural human nature reaction of dwelling on his misfortune, Brown noted that he didn't understand why he wasn't more upset about the brutal new turn that would take away his chances at a bright future that likely included an opportunity at an NFL career.

"I remember when I first found out that I wasn't playing no more, I went home and I just laid on my floor to think. And for some reason, I couldn't cry. I remember I was just sitting there, and in my head I was like why can't I say 'Why me? Why can't I say, why is this person playing? He doesn't even like to play.' I couldn't say it in my head.

"I keep saying in my head, 'I wouldn't want it to be anybody else.' I guess just how I was raised. I grew up in a house full of girls, my grandma, my sisters, my mom, my aunts. They were always around me the most. You never really feel down, especially when you have to be the man of the house."

Able to shift his focus from that football future to one that is as yet undefined, Brown has put his best foot forward as he looks toward what's next in his life, whether that's in coaching, in his major, recreation, tourism and parks management, or anything else he might decide to pursue.

"It's more relevant than ever. I'm just a regular deguler Dude. I've been saying that forever," Brown said. "I guess you could say I'm a teacher. I feel like I've been through a lot of situations. I've seen a lot of situations. And what I've been through in my life, I feel like I can relate to a lot of people. I call myself an old man constantly, but I feel like that's who I am."