RB competition and QB talk with Nate Bauer: BWI Daily

On today's BWI Daily, host Thomas Frank Carr, along with Nate Bauer, take a look at two of the most intriguing positions within the Nittany Lion football program ahead of the 2021 season:

Quarterback and running back.

Here, T-Frank and Nate discuss the running back battle that is going on in training camp this fall. They give their first impressions after seeing the candidates in person for the first time this year in the team's second open practice to the media.

- Nate also has a strong opinion on a development for the team at the position over the last several seasons that has become apparent this fall.

- They also discuss Sean Clifford's offseason and prospects for the fall after yet another new offensive coordinator comes into Happy Valley in the form of Mike Yurcich. Nate sees a very different approach in Yurcich than the past QB coaches that may help Clifford rebound after 2020.

- Finally they discuss new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein after getting their first chance to see him get to work in person.