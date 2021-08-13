RB competition and QB talk with Nate Bauer: BWI Daily
On today's BWI Daily, host Thomas Frank Carr, along with Nate Bauer, take a look at two of the most intriguing positions within the Nittany Lion football program ahead of the 2021 season:
Quarterback and running back.
Here, T-Frank and Nate discuss the running back battle that is going on in training camp this fall. They give their first impressions after seeing the candidates in person for the first time this year in the team's second open practice to the media.
- Nate also has a strong opinion on a development for the team at the position over the last several seasons that has become apparent this fall.
- They also discuss Sean Clifford's offseason and prospects for the fall after yet another new offensive coordinator comes into Happy Valley in the form of Mike Yurcich. Nate sees a very different approach in Yurcich than the past QB coaches that may help Clifford rebound after 2020.
- Finally they discuss new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein after getting their first chance to see him get to work in person.
The BWI daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. It can also be found on the following platforms: Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest episode below:
VIDEO PODCAST:
AUDIO PODCAST:
Miss anything from Wednesday night's open practice?
Inside the Den: Penn State preseason practice news, notes & observations
Safety battle, running backs & more: Takeaways from James Franklin presser
Watch James Franklin's Wednesday night press conference
Who is standing out in the race to start at safety beside Jaquan Brisker?
Penn State Football: August 11 Practice Gallery
Quick Hitters: August 11 Penn State football practice observations
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook