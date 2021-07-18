Rare connection between Penn State football, Louisiana finds another match
Penn State football's recent history with Louisiana might at first glance seem limited to Michael Mauti's career with the Nittany Lions from 2008 to 2012. The Saturday verbal commitment of three-star cornerback Jordan Allen is not, however, the only connection Penn State currently has with the state.
Jordan Allen's primary relationship with the Penn State coaching staff has often been mentioned through his recruitment as being with Nittany Lions' cornerbacks coach Terry Smith and head coach James Franklin.
Having established a strong bond, frequently laying out to Allen what his future could hold as a Nittany Lion, the staff's impact was undeniable in the Saturday verbal commitment of the No. 21-ranked player in the state. But by the time Allen arrives on Penn State's campus next year, he'll soon find himself interacting with the soothing drawl of a man quite familiar with the Lafayette, Louisiana area.
Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, a native of Altoona, Pa., himself, earned his first DC gig in his coaching career with the Ragin' Cajuns football program during the 2002 season. Soon after, Pry was promoted to assistant head coach during the 2004 through 2006 seasons.
Heavily influenced by his time with Louisiana-Lafayette, Pry was recently a candidate for the open position with the program filled during the 2018 offseason by current head coach Billy Napier.
Creating an impact on Pry that went far beyond the football field, recent Nittany Lion linebacker Cam Brown explained the cultural carry over that found its way to the Thanksgiving dinner table in the Pry household.
"I think the biggest memory I have was the first time I went to Coach Pry's house," Brown said. "He had the Louisiana gumbo and a fried turkey that I've never had before. I'm used to having smoked turkeys and all different types of turkey, but fried, I was so confused when he pulled out this big burnt turkey.
"I was just like, 'Oh, gosh”, and he's like, 'No, you've got to cut through it, it's good. It gives it flavor.' Ever since then I love turkey and gumbo."
The connection on Penn State's coaching staff isn't limited to Pry, either.
One of the program's recent hires, defensive line coach John Scott Jr.. spent time as a graduate assistant with Pry during his Louisiana-Lafayette tenure as defensive coordinator. Moving on from his brief dreams of playing professional football after a standout career at Western Carolina, Scott connected with Pry for three seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns.
"I wanted to get back into coaching and I reached out to Coach Pry, who was defense coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette at the time, and he gave me an opportunity to be a graduate assistant," Scott said. "So I went back (with Pry and spent) two and a half years as a graduate assistant."
Though the high school column on Penn State's roster wouldn't indicate as much, Allen could also find himself playing alongside a fellow Louisianan during the 2022 season.
Nittany Lions' redshirt sophomore running back Noah Cain, a product of IMG Academy on the Florida Gulf Coast, actually hails from Baton Rouge, La. Born and raised in the state, Cain and his extended family all still call Baton Rouge home.
