Rare connection between Penn State football, Louisiana finds another match

Penn State football's recent history with Louisiana might at first glance seem limited to Michael Mauti's career with the Nittany Lions from 2008 to 2012. The Saturday verbal commitment of three-star cornerback Jordan Allen is not, however, the only connection Penn State currently has with the state.

Jordan Allen's primary relationship with the Penn State coaching staff has often been mentioned through his recruitment as being with Nittany Lions' cornerbacks coach Terry Smith and head coach James Franklin. Having established a strong bond, frequently laying out to Allen what his future could hold as a Nittany Lion, the staff's impact was undeniable in the Saturday verbal commitment of the No. 21-ranked player in the state. But by the time Allen arrives on Penn State's campus next year, he'll soon find himself interacting with the soothing drawl of a man quite familiar with the Lafayette, Louisiana area. Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, a native of Altoona, Pa., himself, earned his first DC gig in his coaching career with the Ragin' Cajuns football program during the 2002 season. Soon after, Pry was promoted to assistant head coach during the 2004 through 2006 seasons. RELATED: 10 Things to Know: Penn State adds commitment from CB Jordan Allen RELATED: Tale of the Tape: New Penn State commit Jordan Allen

Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry spent five seasons at Louisiana-Lafayette early in his coaching career. (BWI)

Heavily influenced by his time with Louisiana-Lafayette, Pry was recently a candidate for the open position with the program filled during the 2018 offseason by current head coach Billy Napier. Creating an impact on Pry that went far beyond the football field, recent Nittany Lion linebacker Cam Brown explained the cultural carry over that found its way to the Thanksgiving dinner table in the Pry household. "I think the biggest memory I have was the first time I went to Coach Pry's house," Brown said. "He had the Louisiana gumbo and a fried turkey that I've never had before. I'm used to having smoked turkeys and all different types of turkey, but fried, I was so confused when he pulled out this big burnt turkey. "I was just like, 'Oh, gosh”, and he's like, 'No, you've got to cut through it, it's good. It gives it flavor.' Ever since then I love turkey and gumbo."