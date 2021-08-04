Rankings roundup: Where Penn State, Big Ten stand in preseason polls

 Rankings roundup: Where Penn State, Big Ten stand in the preseason polls
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-04 11:45:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Rankings roundup: Where Penn State, Big Ten stand in the preseason polls

Nate Bauer
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 16th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.
The two official polls in college football - the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 - have yet to be released ahead of the 2021 college football season, but a pecking order has started to emerge as camp gets closer. 

Where do the Nittany Lions, and the rest of the Big Ten, land this summer? Our rankings roundup breaks it all down:

Let's begin with the pure data, collecting all of the relevant preseason college football polls before the start of camp later this week.

While the USA Today Coaches Poll has yet to be announced, but is traditionally released for the first time in the first week of August each year, and the Associated Press Top 25 won't be released until the lead-in of the first weekend of games later this month, here's a comprehensive rundown of nine major polls we've collected this preseason with the standing for Penn State and every other Big Ten program listed within:

ESPN Expert Top 25

Big Ten

No. 5 Ohio State

No. 15 Wisconsin

No. 17 Indiana

No. 18 Iowa

No. 20 Penn State

ESPN FPI - 1-130

Big Ten

No. 4 Ohio State

No. 13 Penn State

No. 17 Wisconsin

No. 23 Iowa

No. 27 Indiana

No. 28 Michigan

No. 31 Northwestern

No. 45 Michigan State

No. 49 Purdue

No. 51 Nebraska

No. 55 Minnesota

No. 61 Maryland

No. 75 Rutgers

No. 87 Illinois

Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach James Franklin ESPN rankings
ESPN's preseason rankings have the Nittany Lions at 13 in their proprietary FPI and 20th in an expert poll. (Steve Manuel/BWI)

Athlon Preseason 1-130

Big Ten

No. 4 - Ohio State

No. 13 - Wisconsin

No. 16 - Iowa

No. 19 - Penn State

No. 21 - Indiana

No. 32 - Michigan

No. 38 - Minnesota

No. 43 - Northwestern

No. 49 - Nebraska

No. 57 - Maryland

No. 69 - Purdue

No. 78 - Rutgers

No. 79 - Michigan State

No. 83 - Illinois

Lindy’s Preseason 1-130

Big Ten

No. 5 - Ohio State

No. 13 - Wisconsin

No. 18 - Iowa

No. 20 - Indiana

No. 21 - Penn State

No. 28 - Michigan

No. 34 - Northwestern

No. 35 - Minnesota

No. 52 - Nebraska

No. 57 - Purdue

No. 65 - Rutgers

No. 72 - Maryland

No. 76 - Illinois

No. 79 - Michigan State

Phil Steele's Preseason Power Rankings

Big Ten

No. 3 - Ohio State

No. 11 - Wisconsin

No. 14 - Penn State

No. 18 - Indiana

No. 23 - Iowa

No. 34 - Northwestern

Penn State Nittany Lions football quarterback Sean Clifford
Athlon, Lindy's, and Phil Steele's preseason magazines all have Penn State ranked in the Top 25 ahead of the 2021 season.

CBS Preseason Rankings 1-130

Big Ten

No. 4 - Ohio State

No. 13 - Wisconsin

No. 17 - Penn State

No. 18 - Iowa

No. 21 - Indiana

No. 28 - Michigan

No. 37 - Northwestern

No. 46 - Minnesota

No. 51 - Nebraska

No. 58 - Purdue

No. 74 - Michigan State

No. 77 - Maryland

No. 80 - Rutgers

No. 81 - Illinois

NCAA.com Preseason Top 25

Big Ten

No. 6 - Ohio State

No. 10 - Iowa

No. 15 - Wisconsin

No. 16 - Indiana

No. 21 - Penn State

College Football News Preseason Top 25

Big Ten

No. 5 - Ohio State

No. 14 - Wisconsin

No. 17 - Penn State

No. 18 - Indiana

No. 22 - Michigan

The Sporting News Preseason Top 25

Big Ten

No. 3 - Ohio State

No. 15 - Indiana

No. 18 - Iowa

No. 20 - Wisconsin

No. 22 - Auburn

No. 25 - Penn State

Average Big Ten Preseason Rankings

4.3 - Ohio State

14.5 - Wisconsin

18 - Iowa (8)

18.4 - Penn State

19.2 - Indiana (8)

27.6 - Michigan

35.8 - Northwestern

43.5 - Minnesota

50.75 - Nebraska

58.25 - Purdue

66.75 - Maryland

69.25 - Michigan State

74.5 - Rutgers

81.75 - Illinois

Despite finishing outside of the Top 25 following a 4-5 season in 2020, the Nittany Lions are firmly considered among the nation's best as the start of the 2021 season gets closer.

Appearing in every preseason poll, including those limited to the Top 25, Penn State comes in not only anticipated to have a good year on the national scene, but also within the Big Ten as well.

Checking in behind Ohio State, who appears as high as No. 3 and no lower than sixth in any of the polls, and Wisconsin, who also appears on all nine preseason polls and averages a ranking of 14.5 this preseason, the Nittany Lions decimal point average among all nine polls is 18.4.

The tricky point here comes with Iowa and Indiana's standing averaged out through all the polls. Otherwise deriving the average rankings by adding up specific spots and dividing them by the number of polls in which each program appears, the five Big Ten programs that average into a Top 25 preseason standing is skewed slightly in that the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers are absent one Top 25 standing apiece.

As a result, divided by eight, the Hawkeyes edge out the Nittany Lions oh-so-slightly with an average preseason poll ranking of 18th, while Indiana has a place at the table with an average ranking of 19.2 over its eight preseason poll appearances.

On a broader scale, looking at the Big Ten as a whole and its long-purported imbalances between the East and West Divisions, one minor note of interest here is the average ranking on each division, taken from the average preseason rankings of each program ahead of the 2021 season.

With Maryland, Michigan State, and Rutgers all holding average preseason rankings among the worst in the Big Ten, the East Division checks in with an average preseason ranking of No. 40 despite having four of the top six ranked programs in the conference. The West, meanwhile, averages out at a preseason ranking of 43.2 ahead of the 2021 season.

*******

