Rankings roundup: Where Penn State, Big Ten stand in preseason polls
The two official polls in college football - the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 - have yet to be released ahead of the 2021 college football season, but a pecking order has started to emerge as camp gets closer.
Where do the Nittany Lions, and the rest of the Big Ten, land this summer? Our rankings roundup breaks it all down:
Let's begin with the pure data, collecting all of the relevant preseason college football polls before the start of camp later this week.
While the USA Today Coaches Poll has yet to be announced, but is traditionally released for the first time in the first week of August each year, and the Associated Press Top 25 won't be released until the lead-in of the first weekend of games later this month, here's a comprehensive rundown of nine major polls we've collected this preseason with the standing for Penn State and every other Big Ten program listed within:
ESPN Expert Top 25
No. 5 Ohio State
No. 15 Wisconsin
No. 17 Indiana
No. 18 Iowa
No. 20 Penn State
ESPN FPI - 1-130
No. 4 Ohio State
No. 13 Penn State
No. 17 Wisconsin
No. 23 Iowa
No. 27 Indiana
No. 28 Michigan
No. 31 Northwestern
No. 45 Michigan State
No. 49 Purdue
No. 51 Nebraska
No. 55 Minnesota
No. 61 Maryland
No. 75 Rutgers
No. 87 Illinois
Athlon Preseason 1-130
No. 4 - Ohio State
No. 13 - Wisconsin
No. 16 - Iowa
No. 19 - Penn State
No. 21 - Indiana
No. 32 - Michigan
No. 38 - Minnesota
No. 43 - Northwestern
No. 49 - Nebraska
No. 57 - Maryland
No. 69 - Purdue
No. 78 - Rutgers
No. 79 - Michigan State
No. 83 - Illinois
Lindy’s Preseason 1-130
Big Ten
No. 5 - Ohio State
No. 13 - Wisconsin
No. 18 - Iowa
No. 20 - Indiana
No. 21 - Penn State
No. 28 - Michigan
No. 34 - Northwestern
No. 35 - Minnesota
No. 52 - Nebraska
No. 57 - Purdue
No. 65 - Rutgers
No. 72 - Maryland
No. 76 - Illinois
No. 79 - Michigan State
Phil Steele's Preseason Power Rankings
Big Ten
No. 3 - Ohio State
No. 11 - Wisconsin
No. 14 - Penn State
No. 18 - Indiana
No. 23 - Iowa
No. 34 - Northwestern
CBS Preseason Rankings 1-130
No. 4 - Ohio State
No. 13 - Wisconsin
No. 17 - Penn State
No. 18 - Iowa
No. 21 - Indiana
No. 28 - Michigan
No. 37 - Northwestern
No. 46 - Minnesota
No. 51 - Nebraska
No. 58 - Purdue
No. 74 - Michigan State
No. 77 - Maryland
No. 80 - Rutgers
No. 81 - Illinois
NCAA.com Preseason Top 25
No. 6 - Ohio State
No. 10 - Iowa
No. 15 - Wisconsin
No. 16 - Indiana
No. 21 - Penn State
College Football News Preseason Top 25
No. 5 - Ohio State
No. 14 - Wisconsin
No. 17 - Penn State
No. 18 - Indiana
No. 22 - Michigan
The Sporting News Preseason Top 25
No. 3 - Ohio State
No. 15 - Indiana
No. 18 - Iowa
No. 20 - Wisconsin
No. 22 - Auburn
No. 25 - Penn State
Average Big Ten Preseason Rankings
4.3 - Ohio State
14.5 - Wisconsin
18 - Iowa (8)
18.4 - Penn State
19.2 - Indiana (8)
27.6 - Michigan
35.8 - Northwestern
43.5 - Minnesota
50.75 - Nebraska
58.25 - Purdue
66.75 - Maryland
69.25 - Michigan State
74.5 - Rutgers
81.75 - Illinois
Despite finishing outside of the Top 25 following a 4-5 season in 2020, the Nittany Lions are firmly considered among the nation's best as the start of the 2021 season gets closer.
Appearing in every preseason poll, including those limited to the Top 25, Penn State comes in not only anticipated to have a good year on the national scene, but also within the Big Ten as well.
Checking in behind Ohio State, who appears as high as No. 3 and no lower than sixth in any of the polls, and Wisconsin, who also appears on all nine preseason polls and averages a ranking of 14.5 this preseason, the Nittany Lions decimal point average among all nine polls is 18.4.
The tricky point here comes with Iowa and Indiana's standing averaged out through all the polls. Otherwise deriving the average rankings by adding up specific spots and dividing them by the number of polls in which each program appears, the five Big Ten programs that average into a Top 25 preseason standing is skewed slightly in that the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers are absent one Top 25 standing apiece.
As a result, divided by eight, the Hawkeyes edge out the Nittany Lions oh-so-slightly with an average preseason poll ranking of 18th, while Indiana has a place at the table with an average ranking of 19.2 over its eight preseason poll appearances.
On a broader scale, looking at the Big Ten as a whole and its long-purported imbalances between the East and West Divisions, one minor note of interest here is the average ranking on each division, taken from the average preseason rankings of each program ahead of the 2021 season.
With Maryland, Michigan State, and Rutgers all holding average preseason rankings among the worst in the Big Ten, the East Division checks in with an average preseason ranking of No. 40 despite having four of the top six ranked programs in the conference. The West, meanwhile, averages out at a preseason ranking of 43.2 ahead of the 2021 season.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook