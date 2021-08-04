Rankings roundup: Where Penn State, Big Ten stand in preseason polls

While the USA Today Coaches Poll has yet to be announced, but is traditionally released for the first time in the first week of August each year, and the Associated Press Top 25 won't be released until the lead-in of the first weekend of games later this month, here's a comprehensive rundown of nine major polls we've collected this preseason with the standing for Penn State and every other Big Ten program listed within:

Let's begin with the pure data, collecting all of the relevant preseason college football polls before the start of camp later this week.

Despite finishing outside of the Top 25 following a 4-5 season in 2020, the Nittany Lions are firmly considered among the nation's best as the start of the 2021 season gets closer.

Appearing in every preseason poll, including those limited to the Top 25, Penn State comes in not only anticipated to have a good year on the national scene, but also within the Big Ten as well.

Checking in behind Ohio State, who appears as high as No. 3 and no lower than sixth in any of the polls, and Wisconsin, who also appears on all nine preseason polls and averages a ranking of 14.5 this preseason, the Nittany Lions decimal point average among all nine polls is 18.4.

The tricky point here comes with Iowa and Indiana's standing averaged out through all the polls. Otherwise deriving the average rankings by adding up specific spots and dividing them by the number of polls in which each program appears, the five Big Ten programs that average into a Top 25 preseason standing is skewed slightly in that the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers are absent one Top 25 standing apiece.

As a result, divided by eight, the Hawkeyes edge out the Nittany Lions oh-so-slightly with an average preseason poll ranking of 18th, while Indiana has a place at the table with an average ranking of 19.2 over its eight preseason poll appearances.

On a broader scale, looking at the Big Ten as a whole and its long-purported imbalances between the East and West Divisions, one minor note of interest here is the average ranking on each division, taken from the average preseason rankings of each program ahead of the 2021 season.

With Maryland, Michigan State, and Rutgers all holding average preseason rankings among the worst in the Big Ten, the East Division checks in with an average preseason ranking of No. 40 despite having four of the top six ranked programs in the conference. The West, meanwhile, averages out at a preseason ranking of 43.2 ahead of the 2021 season.